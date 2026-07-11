Comets Earn 10-5 Win over Chihuahuas

Published on July 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets kept the bats rolling in a 10-5 victory against the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (9-7/50-40) took a quick lead in the first inning, scoring three runs on doubles from Austin Gauthier and Jack Suwinski. El Paso (6-10/41-50) got a run back in the second inning on a solo homer from Nick Pratto. The Comets put up four runs in the fifth inning capped by a two-run single from Griffin Lockwood-Powell and later added a solo homer from Ryan Ward in the sixth. After El Paso got back on the board with a two-out RBI single from Mason McCoy in the seventh inning, the Comets responded in the bottom half with a solo homer from Alek Thomas followed by a RBI double from Suwinski to boost a 10-2 advantage. The Chihuahuas scored three runs with two outs in the ninth inning before the Comets closed out the win.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City has won three straight games to take a 3-1 series lead over El Paso, winning three of the first four games of a series for the first time since May 26-29 in Sugar Land...The Comets have won three games in a row for the first time since June 18-20 vs. Sacramento...OKC has matched its season-best mark of 10 games over .500 for the first time since a June 10 win in Charlotte (37-27).

-The Comets finished the game with 10 runs, reaching double-digit runs for the first time since June 28 at Reno. Oklahoma City reached double-digits for the first time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since a 12-run performance May 6 vs. Salt Lake. Of the Comets 13 hits Friday night, eight went for extra bases.

-Jack Suwinski matched his season-high with four RBI as he also produced a pair of doubles. Friday marked Suwinski's third game of the season with four RBI, last reaching the mark June 12 at Charlotte.

-Ryan Ward equaled his season-high mark with four hits, reaching the total for the second time this season as he last reached the four-hit mark April 8 vs. Round Rock...Ward went 4-for-5 Friday with two doubles and a homer and scored a game-high three runs.

-Alek Thomas went 2-for-4 with a homer and RBI as he has driven in a run in each of his last six games, collecting 10 RBI during the span...Over his last 14 games, Thomas is 19-for-52 with six doubles, three homers, 14 RBI and seven walks. His six-game RBI streak matches the longest stretch for an Oklahoma City hitter this season, last accomplished by Noah Miller May 14-20.

-Christian Romero (8-2) made his first start since June 18 vs. Sacramento, tossing 5.1 frames and allowing one run, six hits, one walk and five strikeouts in his eighth victory of the season. Over his last four appearances, Romero has allowed three runs across 19.2 innings while striking out 14 batters.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. Saturday on Western Heritage Night presented by Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a voucher for a free hot dog to be redeemed Saturday at the Mickey Mantle Plaza. The evening is scheduled to feature performances by trick roper Paxton Rodriguez, bluegrass band Steelwind, and Cindy Scarberry from the Oklahoma Opry. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 10, 2026

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