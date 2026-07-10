Comets Use Early Offense to Down El Paso

Published on July 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets scored six runs over the first four innings in a 6-3 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (8-7/49-40) scored a pair of unearned runs in the second inning with a passed ball plating James Tibbs III followed by an Austin Gauthier sacrifice fly. The Comets added to that total with a four-run fourth inning, including RBI singles from Hyeseong Kim, Gauthier and Alek Thomas to build a 6-0 lead. El Paso (6-9/41-49) inched back into the game with a three-run fifth inning, putting together four straight hits with two outs in the frame. The Chihuahuas stranded the bases loaded with two outs in the sixth inning and only saw one additional baserunner reach following that frame.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City has won back-to-back games and now has a 2-1 series lead against El Paso in the six-game set...The Comets have won consecutive games for the first time since June 28 in Reno and June 30 against Sugar Land and for the first time at home since a three-game stretch of wins June 18-20 vs. Sacramento.

-Alek Thomas finished with a hit and RBI as he has driven in a run in each of his last five games, collecting nine RBI during that span. Over his last 13 games, Thomas is 17-for-48 with six doubles, two homers, 13 RBI and seven walks.

-Austin Gauthier led the Comets with a two-hit, two-RBI game. The infielder recorded his first multi-hit game since June 21 vs. Sacramento.

-Oklahoma City pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts, reaching double figures for the first time since July 3 vs. Sugar Land. The Comets' pitching staff has the second-most strikeouts in the league this season.

-The Comets bullpen combined for 4.1 scoreless frames with one hit, three walks and six strikeouts. Over the first three games of the series, the Comets bullpen has combined to toss 14.2 innings with one run, three hits and 11 walks allowed with 15 strikeouts...Paul Gervase recorded the final six outs Thursday for his third save of the season.

-James Tibbs III collected his 20th double of the season in the fourth inning, joining Hunter Fitz-Gerald (Double-A Arkansas, SEA) as the only two players in the Minors with 20 doubles and 20 homers this season (790).

Next Up: The Comets seek a third straight win when they continue their series against the Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. Friday on 89ers Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Comets players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history and retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be on hand. Friday Night fireworks are scheduled to follow the game presented by Air Comfort Solutions. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.