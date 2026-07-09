Rainiers Rally with Four Runs in Ninth Inning to Complete 9-7 Comeback Win

Published on July 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (5-9/38-51) completed the ninth-inning comeback against the Las Vegas Aviators (10-4/54-33) on Wednesday night, to win 9-7 in game two of the series. Brock Rodden drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the final frame and finished the game with three hits. Victor Labrada drove in three runs, tying his season-high and Michael Arroyo collected his first Triple-A hit and RBI in the contest. Alex Hoppe held the Aviators scoreless across the final two frames to earn his first win of the season.

Las Vegas got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. Cade Marlowe beat out an infield single to lead off the frame. The next batter, Darell Hernaiz reached on a fielder's choice when an errant throw allowed Marlowe to make it up to second. Tommy White grounded out a bouncing ball to third, pushing Marlowe up to third and Hernaiz to second. Then, Joey Meneses grounded out, plating Marlowe for the game's first run and giving the Aviators an early 1-0 lead.

Tacoma answered immediately in the top of the second inning. With one out, Spencer Packard placed a single into left field and advanced to second on a passed ball four pitches later. Victor Labrada lined a triple past the diving Brayan Buelvas that rolled to the right field wall. Packard scored without a throw, tying the game at one.

Las Vegas retook the lead in the third inning. Brayan Buelvas dropped a single into shallow right field to start the inning. Then, Marlowe reached on a fielder's choice with Buelvas moving up to second on a fielding error. Hernaiz (1) drove a three-run home run over the right-center field wall to reestablish the Aviators' lead, 4-1.

The Rainiers plated three runs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game. Packard singled on a fly ball that landed on the infield dirt to leadoff the frame and moved up to second when Pereda worked a walk. Labrada laced a double into right field for his second extra-base hit of the game. Pereda hustled to third and Packard trotted home from second to make it 4-2. Then, Ryan Bliss scored Pereda when he grounded out to second, cutting the Rainiers' deficit down to one. Brock Rodden pushed Labrada up to third when he beat out an infield single, putting runners on the corners with one out for Michael Arroyo. The Mariners' No. 4 Prospect (MLB.com) smacked a single into right field for his first Triple-A hit and RBI, plating Labrada and tying the game at four.

The Aviators retook the lead in the home half of the fourth inning. Drew Swift reached on a fielding error and advanced to second two batters later when Buelvas punched a single through the right side of the infield. Swift moved up to third when Cade Marlowe grounded into a fielder's choice. With runners on the corners, Hernaiz popped a single into shallow right field, scoring Swift to make it 5-4.

Las Vegas extended their lead in the fifth inning. The Aviators loaded the bases to start the frame when Brian Serven singled to left, Marlowe ripped a double to right, and Swift worked a walk. Then, Jack Winkler pushed Marlowe up to third and plated Serven when he grounded into a double play, making it 6-4. Buelvas brought home Marlowe when laced a triple into center field, pushing the lead up to three.

Tacoma cut into their deficit in the top of the eighth inning. With two outs, Arroyo crushed a double off the top of the center field wall. Then, Patrick Wisdom lined a single into right-center field, scoring Arroyo to make it 7-5.

The Rainiers entered the ninth inning needing two runs to survive. Connor Joe roped a double into the right field corner to lead off the frame. Spencer Packard worked a walk to get the tying run aboard for Tacoma. After Colin Davis entered the game to pinch-run for Packard, Pereda laced a single into shallow center field, loading the bases with nobody out. Then, Victor Labrada plated Joe from third with a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing Tacoma within one. Ryan Bliss tied the game when he pulled a double through the left side of the infield, pushing Pereda up to third and scoring Davis from second to even the score at seven. The next batter, Brock Rodden smoked a single into right field, moving Bliss up to third bringing home Pereda to give the Rainiers' their first lead of the night, 8-7. After Arroyo walked to load the bases, Wisdom grounded into a fielder's choice, plating Bliss to make it 9-7 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Aviators needed two runs in the home half of the frame to force extras. They did not go down quietly as Brian Serven led off with a single. Michael Stefanic grounded into a fielder's choice and made it up to third after two wild pitches. Swift worked a one-out walk to get the tying run on-base, but an amazing diving stop by Joe at 1st started the game-winning double play, ending the Las Vegas rally and securing Tacoma's comeback win, 9-7.

The Rainiers will attempt to take the series lead on Thursday. LHP Michael Plassmeyer will get the ball for Tacoma with first pitch scheduled at 7:05 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Tacoma scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to erase a two-run deficit and complete the comeback win Wednesday...it's the second time this season the Rainiers have entered the ninth inning trailing and came back to win the game (also: April 26 at Oklahoma City).

OF Victor Labrada drove in three runs Wednesday night, tying his season-high...he finished 2-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBI, and a run scored...it's his seventh career game with at least two extra-base hits and driving in three-or-more runs, the first since June 21, 2024, with High-A Everett.

INF Brock Rodden drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, RBI, and two walks...it's his sixth three-hit game and 19th multi-hit performance of the season, which are both the most by a Rainiers hitter.

INF/OF Michael Arroyo recorded his first Triple-A hit and RBI in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday night, finishing 2-for-5 with a double, RBI, walk, and run scored.

OF Spencer Packard turned in his fourth three-hit performance of the season Wednesday, finishing 3-for-4 with a walk and two-runs scored...since June 1, Packard leads all qualified Rainiers with a .398 OBP and 17 walks while his 33 hits are tied for the most.

C Jhonny Pereda walked twice to extend his on-base streak to 20 games, tied for the sixth-longest active streak in the PCL...he finished 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored...it's the longest on-base streak by a Rainiers hitter this season and the longest since Rhylan Thomas reached safely in 23 consecutive contests from August 12-September 6, 2025...Pereda ranks third among Triple-A catchers with a .310 (44x142) batting average this season (min. 150 PA) and his .393 OBP is the fifth-best.

RHP Houston Roth and RHP Alex Hoppe combined to hold the Aviators scoreless across the final four frames Wednesday night, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four...Tacoma's bullpen holds a 3.65 ERA on the season, the second-lowest among all full-season minor league teams and the lowest by a Rainier's group through the team's first 89 games since the 2016 bullpen posted a 3.15 ERA.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 9, 2026

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