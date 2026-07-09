SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 7.8 vs. SL

Published on July 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento River Cats (5-9/47-39) 6 vs. Salt Lake Bees (5-9/44-44) 1

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 6-1, earning their first back-to-back wins since June 16-17 at Oklahoma City...they are now 23-16 at home, 14-22 when their opponent scores first, and 26-18 when committing no errors.

Cesar Perdomo was the starter, making his Triple-A debut, and earned the win...allowed one run on three hits (1 HR) with two walks and six strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work...marked his seventh game this season fanning six-or-more batters.

Scott Bandura (1-for-2) knocked his sixth home run of the season and third as a River Cat...was a two-out, 406-foot, two-run shot to center field...he is batting .300 (12-for-40) with three doubles, one triple, two home runs, 12 RBI, nine walks, three stolen bases, a .575 slugging percentage and a .987 OPS in 12 games since June 25.

Will Brennan went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, his team-lead-tying 19th multi-hit game of the season...he has hit safely in 37 of his 44 games with Sacramento this season...he is batting .360 (62-for-172) with 13 doubles, one triple, two home run, 27 RBI, eight walks, a .397 on-base percentage and an .880 OPS in 44 games as River Cat.

Osleivis Basabe went -for-, his 15th multi-hit game of the season...he has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games...he is batting .347 (17-for-49) with four doubles, one home run, five RBI, four walks, two stolen bases, a .396 on-base percentage and an .886 OPS in that span since June 24.

Dave Brundage was ejected in the bottom of the sixth arguing a batter interference call...was his second ejection this season (also, May 1).

BEES NOTES

The Salt Lake Bees lost tonight's game, 1-6, extending their losing streak to three-straight games...they are now 2-7 in their last nine games.

Caden Dana was the starter and was dealt the loss, his fourth of the season and third consecutive...allowed three runs (1 earned) on four hits, with one walk and four strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work.

Kyren Paris (2-for-4) knocked his third home run of the season in the first inning, a 380-foot, solo shot to left field...marked the eighth first-inning homer of his career and third at the Triple-A level and first this season...marked his fifth multi-hit outing of the season, and second with Salt Lake...he is batting .244 (21-for-86) with seven doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI, 23 walks, seven stolen bases, a .405 on-base percentage and an .835 OPS in 24 games with the Bees since being promoted from the Double-A Trash Pandas.

Logan Porter, the former River Cat, went 1-for-4...he is batting .256 (10-for-39) with two doubles, one home run, seven RBI, six walks, a .383 on-base percentage and a .768 OPS between Los Angeles-AL and Salt Lake since being signed as a free agent by the Angels on June 8.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.