SAC Postgame Notes 7.7 vs. SL

Published on July 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento River Cats (4-9/46-39) 7 vs. Salt Lake Bees (5-8/44-43) 6

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game in extra-inning, walkoff fashion, 7-6, their fourth walkoff victory of the season and first since April 8...marked the 15th time in recorded franchise history (since 2005) the River Cats have walked off a game on an error...the last time was June 8, 2023 vs. Las Vegas...they are now 4-3 in extras.

The River Cats did not record a hit through 6.0 innings...marked the 17th time in franchise history they have not hit through six...they were 0-16 in such games before tonight.

Tristan Beck made his first start of the season but did not factor into the decision...allowed three runs on three hits (1 HR) with two walks and a season-high five strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work...the last time Beck fanned five batters was August 30, 2025 with San Francisco vs. Baltimore when he struck out six.

Michael Fulmer earned the win, his third of the season...threw 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, one walk, and fanning two batters.

Turner Hill went 0-for-3, but had the winning at-bat, reaching on a throwing error by Arol Vera, scoring Will Brennan.

Jesús Rodríguez went 0-for-5...caught Paris attempting to swipe second in the first inning, and Candelario attempting to swipe second and the second inning...marked the first time he has recorded two catcher-caught-stealings in a game since April 16, 2025 with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which also his only other time recording two in a single game at the Triple-A level.

Dayson Croes went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the seventh, the Kitties' first hit of the game...also knocked a sac fly in the eighth to tie the game 6-6...he is batting .238 (10-for-42) with one home run, three RBI, two walks, two stolen bases, a .351 on-base percentage and a .739 OPS in 13 games with the River Cats.

Nate Furman went 2-for-5 with a two-out, two-run double in the seventh to put the Kitties just one run behind at 4-5...was his 18th multi-hit game of the season...he has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games since June 26...he is batting .268 (11-for-41) with one double, one home run, six RBI, eight walks, four stolen bases, a .388 on-base percentage and a .754 OPS in that span.

BEES NOTES

The Salt Lake Bees dropped tonight's game, 6-7, in an extra-inning, walkoff defeat...they are now 5-4 in extra innings...they are now 2-6 in their last eight games.

George Klassen was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed two runs on no hits, with four walks and five strikeouts in 6.1 quality innings...threw a season-high 101 pitches...his career-high pitches thrown was 109 on September 10, 2025 with Double-A Rocket City...after walking Osleivis Basabe in the second, he retired 11-straight batters before being broken up by a walk to Jake Holton...Klassen was recently named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week.

Kaleb Ort was dealt the loss, his second of the season...allowed one run (unearned) on one hit, with no walks and one strikeout in 1.2 innings...with his run being unearned, he keeps his unearned runs streak intact to 14-straight games.

Bryce Teodosio (1-for-5) knocked his sixth home run of the season and first since June 10 at Reno, a two-out, solo shot to left field to give the Bees the first run of the game in the second inning...six home runs marked a new Triple-A season high; he had five home runs with Salt Lake in 2024.

Logan Porter, the former River Cat, went 2-for-3, his sixth multi-hit game of the season...he is batting .257 (9-for-35) with two doubles, one home run, seven RBI, six walks, a .395 on-base percentage and a .795 OPS between Los Angeles-AL and Salt Lake since being signed as a free agent by the Angels on June 8.

Kyren Paris went 1-for-2 with a double...he is batting .232 (19-for-82) with seven doubles, two home runs, 11 RBI, 23 walks, seven stolen bases, a .402 on-base percentage and a .792 OPS in 23 games with the Bees since being promoted from the Double-A Trash Pandas.

Ben Gobbel went 1-for-4, extending his league-leading hitting streak to 14-straight games...he is batting .373 (22-for-59) with seven doubles, four home runs, 18 RBI, five walks, two stolen bases, a .695 slugging percentage and a 1.119 OPS in that span since June 21.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 8, 2026

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