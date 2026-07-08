Round Rock Outlasts Reno in Series Opener, 14-9

Published on July 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

After being held hitless through the first three innings, the Express broke through with an eight-run outburst in the fourth inning. 2B Santiago Espinal started the rally with a single before 3B Jonah Bride followed with a base hit. 1B Diego Castillo then lined a two-run double to center field that scored both runners, and a throwing error on the play allowed him to advance to third. LF Jarred Kelenic followed with an RBI double to score Castillo, and C Cooper Johnson added an RBI single that brought home Kelenic. CF Gilberto Celestino doubled to put two runners in scoring position before SS Keyber Rodriguez launched a three-run home run to left-center field, scoring Johnson and Celestino. Later in the inning, Bride delivered an RBI double that plated Espinal to cap off the eight-run frame.

The E-Train added a pair of runs in the fifth after DH Austin Wynns launched a two-run home run to make it a double-digit lead for Round Rock.

The Aces pushed across their first run of the game after loading the bases in the bottom of the fifth. RF Kristian Robinson grounded into a fielder's choice, allowing C Aramis Garcia, who led off the inning with a walk, to score from third and trim the deficit to nine.

Reno added to their tally in the sixth courtesy of a solo home run by DH Tyler Locklear and a two-run homer by LF Angel Ortiz. Round Rock held a 10-4 lead through six completed.

The Aces rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull within one. 3B LuJames Groover started the scoring with an RBI single to center that plated Robinson. SS Jose Fernandez followed with a two-run double to left, scoring Groover and CF Ryan Waldschmidt. After Locklear walked to load the bases, 1B Manuel Peña lifted a sacrifice fly to right that brought home Locklear. Garcia lined an RBI triple to center, scoring Fernandez and cutting Round Rock's edge to 10-9.

The Express responded with four runs in the ninth to restore a five-run lead. The E-Train plated three runs off RBI singles from Celestino and Rodriguez. Round Rock loaded the bases for Bride who worked a walk, scoring the runner from third and making it a 14-9 advantage entering the ninth. RHP Emiliano Teodo silenced Reno through the final frame, securing a 14-9 victory in the series opener.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express held on for their first win in a series opener at Reno since 5/3/22... move to sole control of 3rd place... 1 G behind 2nd place SUG... 2 G behind 1st place LV... are 6-4 in last 10 G... are 5-2 in away games to start the 2nd half which is the 2nd best mark in the PCL (9-3, LV)... are now 8-8 in series openers on the season... have won the last 4 series openers dating back to 6/16.

LHP JORDAN MONTGOMERY: (ND, 3.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO, 40 pitches, 26 strikes) made his 2nd rehab start with the Express as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery... 4th rehab start (2 with Double-A Frisco)... surrendered a double to the first batter faced... came back to retire the next three batters...pitched similar 2nd and 3rd innings... struck out the first batter faced, allowed consecutive hits, then ended the inning with a double play... generated three strikeouts with three different pitches (curveball, changeup, 4-seam fastball) tossed two innings, allowing two runs on three hits in his first appearance with the E-Train on 7/2 at Dell Diamond.

RHP WINSTON SANTOS: (ND, 3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R-ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 2 HR, 68 pitches, 40 strikes) appeared in his 2nd career game with the Express (9/19/25 at SAC)... 1st of the season... started the season with Double-A Frisco before being called up to make his MLB debut on 7/1 at CLE... owned a 1-3 record with a 7.44 ERA (35 ER/42.1 IP) and 58 SO with the RoughRiders.

FOURTH INNING: Round Rock exploded for eight runs in the 4th inning on Tuesday night... 2nd most runs the Express have scored in an inning this season (9, 5/20 at ELP)... 10th time the E-Train have scored 5+ runs in an inning this year... entering tonight, the Express have scored 58 of their 450 runs in the 4th inning (T-1st among innings, also 9th)... own a +7 run differential in the frame, the club's 2nd-best mark this season (+11, 8th inning).

MULTI-HOMERS: With home runs by SS Keyber Rodriguez and DH Austin Wynns tonight, the Express have now recorded multiple home runs in 25 games this season and done it 3 times this month ... E-Train are 16-9 in those games.

NOTES: The Express went down in order through the opening three frames for just the 2nd time this season (6/27 at TAC)... 5 R allowed in the 7th inning marks the 20th time on the campaign the E-Train have allowed 5+ runs in an inning... Round Rock are 5-12 in those games... 5th contest the E-Train have recorded 15+ H in a game... 4-1 in those games.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday, July 8 at Reno FIRST PITCH: 2:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Greater Nevada Field

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 8, 2026

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