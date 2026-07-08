Salt Lake Walked off in Sacramento to Open Series

Published on July 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, CA. - Despite getting no-hit for the first six frames, Sacramento came back to score the final seven runs of the ballgame and earned a 7-6 walk-off win in 10 innings over Salt Lake. A Bees throwing error in the 10th led to Sacramento taking the series opener, the first time Salt Lake has been walked off this season.

Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 6 (Final/10 inn.)

WP: Michael Fulmer (3-2)

LP: Kaleb Ort (5-2)

Key Performers

Bryce Teodosio: 1-5, HR, RBI, R, 3 K

Kyren Paris: 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 1 K

Yolmer Sanchez: 2-4, RBI, 1 K

George Klassen: 6.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 5 K

Game Summary

Both starters settled in immediately, starting the final series before the All-Star Break with a quiet first inning. The second wasn't nearly as fruitful for Sacramento starter Tristan Beck. With two outs, the Californian served up an 86 mph slider to Bryce Teodosio, who opened the week's scoring with a solo shot to left.

Salt Lake tallied a crooked number in the third, moving their lead to 3-0. Fresh off his PCL Player of the Week honors, Ben Gobbel added his 10th RBI in four games with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. The next batter, Yolmer Sánchez, made sure it was a multi-run frame with a run-scoring single to left.

The run support would be plenty for starter George Klassen. Just as he did last time out against the Aviators, the reigning PCL Pitcher of the Week shoved. Klassen dominated the opposing lineup, starting his outing with three no-hit shutout frames.

Kyren Paris upgraded the Bees' lead to 5-0 on a two-run double in the fourth, before Ryan Nicholson made it four straight innings with a run scored on a fifth inning sacrifice fly. Klassen continued his gem working through the next three innings still without a hit. However, an elevated pitch count and two one-out walks forced him to leave in the seventh, completing the night with 6.1 no-hit innings of work.

The Sacramento bats saw the Salt Lake bullpen as a welcome sight and made it a ballgame. All nine River Cats came to the plate in a five-run frame, punctuated by Nate Furman's two-run double that made it 6-5.

In the eighth, two singles and a walk set up Sacramento's Dayson Croes. The Aruba native lofted a ball deep enough into center field to tie the game at 6-6 with a sacrifice fly.

Both teams were silenced in the ninth, with Kaleb Ort sending the game into an extra frame. Yolmer Sánchez singled on the first pitch of the 10th to move the ghost runner 90 feet away from scoring. However, the rally stalled out and kept the game tied going to the bottom half. After a successful sacrifice bunt, Ort struck out Osleivis Basabe for the second out. He induced a ground ball that looked destined to end the frame and go to the 11th inning. However, the ball was bobbled and overthrown by Arol Vera at shortstop, allowing the game-winning run to score and ended the Tuesday night comeback.

Game Notes

For the first time in 2026, Salt Lake was walked off by an opponent. This season, the Bees were 3-0 in extra innings on the road prior to tonight and also had been 5-2 when tied after eight innings. Tonight's loss marked the largest blown lead of the season, surpassing the five-run advantage given up on April 8 at Reno.

Salt Lake got another quality start from George Klassen, the 10th of the season for the club. However, the Bees have yet to win a road game when they get a quality start, falling to 0-3 in that category.

George Klassen tossed 6.1 no-hit innings tonight, setting a new career high in no-hit innings that passed a six-inning effort with Rocket City on September 14, 2024. Despite allowing no hits, his four walks caused him to be tagged with two runs, halting his scoreless streak at 13 innings. Klassen struck out five tonight and has at least three punchouts in his last nine starts with Salt Lake. Tonight's effort gave Klassen his fifth quality start of the season, fourth in a row and the 10th by a Salt Lake Bee in 2026. The Wisconsin native is responsible for the Bees' last four quality starts.

Kyren Paris walked three times tonight to extend his on-base streak to three games. It is his eighth game with multiple free passes this season with Salt Lake, and has two in his most recent three games. Paris has walked three times in a game twice with the Bees, doing so on June 11 at Reno. He later doubled home two, moving to 13-for-43 (.286) with runners on base and all five extra-base knocks in that situation.

Bryce Teodosio homered for the sixth time with Salt Lake this season, responsible for the game's first run in the second. His six longballs are a new single-season high at the Triple-A level, surpassing five in 2024 with the Bees. The half-dozen homers are the most for Teodosio in a season at any level since launching seven with Double-A Rocket City in 2023. Tonight's solo shot was Teodosio's first longball since June 10 at Reno and the fifth homer he has launched on the road this season. Three of his four total hits in July have gone for extra bases (two doubles, one homer).

Logan Porter collected a multi-hit effort in his first game back at Sutter Health Park since he was outrighted by the Giants on June 4. The catcher, who played 52 games in West Sacramento over three seasons with the River Cats, now holds a season-high five-game hit streak. He also pushed his season-long on-base streak to eight games with the two base hits. Porter has back-to-back multi-hit ledgers (July 4 and tonight), doing so for the first time since a string of three straight multi-hit days between May 15-20 at Round Rock and against Sugar Land with the River Cats. He also scored twice tonight, with the second becoming his 160th career Triple-A run. Between July 4 and tonight, Porter reached base safely in seven straight plate appearances.

Moving his current hit streak to five games was Christian Moore with a single. He has a hit in all five games played in the month of July. Moore scored twice tonight, marking his third straight game with at least one run scored (five total in that span).

After being named PCL Player of the Week, Ben Gobbel kept his recent stretch at the plate going. He brought home a run the hard way on a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded and ensured he reached in all 24 games with Salt Lake this season. Gobbel owns a 29-game on-base streak, dating back to May 30 at the Arizona Complex League. The RBI via the plunking now makes it four straight games with at least one for Gobbel, who has 10 total in the season-long span. Gobbel later extended his hit streak to 14 games with a lined single to the pull side in the seventh.

Yolmer Sánchez matched his season-long 16-game on-base streak tonight, delivering an RBI single in the third. The utilityman also moved his hit streak to four games with the base hit. He was hit by a pitch for the 11th time this season and is a new single-season high for the 17-year veteran (surpasses his 2011 season total of 10). Sánchez scored for the second straight game, doing so on Ryan Nicholson's fifth inning sacrifice fly. He had a two-hit night, starting the 10th with a single.

A fifth-inning single for Jeimer Candelario extended his hit streak and on-base streak to three games each.

Ryan Nicholson tallied his 13th RBI in the fifth inning on his first career Triple-A sacrifice fly. The Kentucky native has seven of his 13 RBI in July with at least one in four of the five games played in the month. Nicholson drew an eighth inning walk to extend his on-base streak to eight games; it also marked consecutive games with a free pass.

Sammy Peralta tossed his third straight outing without yielding an earned run with 0.2 scoreless innings tonight. He has 2.2 innings in this span with a single run allowed (July 2 vs. Las Vegas) and two strikeouts.

In his second appearance of the year, both with Salt Lake, Dillon Tate allowed a run in his one inning of work. Dating back to last season, Tate had a scoreless streak of three innings in four appearances.

Up Next

The series from Northern California continues on Wednesday evening. The Bees and River Cats square off in game two at 7:45 p.m. MDT inside Sutter Health Park.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 8, 2026

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