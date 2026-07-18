Reyes Homers Twice, Porter Delivers Clutch Hit in Salt Lake's Friday Night Opener

Published on July 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - Pablo Reyes launched a pair of two-run homers early, but it was Logan Porter's two-run eighth-inning single that sealed a 9-8 Friday night win for Salt Lake over Reno. The Bees opened a nine-game homestand the only way they know how, collecting their Minor League Baseball-leading 13th win on a Friday in 2026.

Salt Lake 9, Reno 8

WP: Dillon Tate (1-0)

LP: Spencer Giesting (2-2)

SV: Kaleb Ort (5)

Key Performers

Pablo Reyes: 2-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, K

Christian Moore: 2-4, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI, BB, K

Kyren Paris: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, K

Logan Porter: 1-2, 2 RBI, K

Game Summary

The first game back from the All-Star Break saw fans waiting 23 extra minutes due to a passing rain shower, but Caden Dana rewarded their patience. He worked around three walks to tally two scoreless frames in Friday's Country Weekend opener.

Run support came in the second, courtesy of Kyren Paris. Following a leadoff double from Ben Gobbel, Paris launched his sixth homer of the campaign off the batter's eye in straightaway center field to give Salt Lake a 2-0 lead.

The lead doubled to 4-0 on a similar sequence in the third. Christian Moore doubled with one out to right field, before Pablo Reyes teed off for his first homer in South Jordan this season.

Reno scratched one in the fourth on a two-out, bases-loaded walk, marking the end of Dana's start. Rob Kaminsky entered from the arm barn and stranded all three Aces for a 4-1 score. In the fifth, Reno took a 5-4 advantage on four hits and an error.

An immediate response came from the Bees bats in the bottom half, starting with Travis d'Arnaud's single. The catcher, on an MLB rehab assignment, made it 5-5 on Moore's second double of the night. Just as he did in the third, Reyes unloaded to left field, giving Salt Lake a 7-5 lead with his second longball of the evening.

The visitors grabbed the lead right back in the sixth with two outs. Jose Fernandez delivered a go-ahead, three-run blast to left center handing Reno a 8-7 lead on one swing. Salt Lake loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half, looking to respond once again. However, a strikeout and double play fizzled the threat.

Both squads were held in check, with Salt Lake flashing some leather to post zeros. Gobbel turned an unassisted double play on a sharp liner to get out of the seventh, while a 3-4-1 putout on a deflection set the tone for a three-up, three-down eighth.

That defense shifted over to the offense. Two runners reached with two outs, setting up Logan Porter. The catcher, who replaced d'Arnaud in the sixth, delivered the biggest knock of the night, sending a single through the left side that tied and gave the Bees a 9-8 lead.

It was up to Kaleb Ort to close out the contest. After two strikeouts to start the ninth, the closer finished the job, reaching 97 mph on his final pitch to get Manuel Pena to ground out to shortstop and complete the dramatic Friday night victory.

Game Notes

Salt Lake and Reno played their eight straight game decided three runs or less while Logan Porter's two-run single marked the ninth time in the last seven matchups Salt Lake has either tied or taken the lead in the seventh or later. The Bees picked up their third win at home when trailing after seven innings (3-18 record).

Salt Lake hit three home runs for the second consecutive game, improving to 12-1 on the year when hitting three or more home runs. It is the first time Salt Lake has had back-to-back games with at least three runs since June 22 and 24 against Sacramento and Reno when the club hit five in each contest.

Salt Lake has collected double-digit hits in four straight home games and improved to 20-1 at The Ballpark at America first Square when outhitting its opponent.

The Bees have 13 wins on Friday this season, tied for most in Minor League Baseball (Single-A Inland Empire). Seven of the baker's dozen have come at home in South Jordan, where the overall record on Fridays is 7-2.

Making a MLB rehab assignment tonight was Travis d'Arnaud. The catcher walked in his first plate appearance since being sidelined on May 8 with right foot plantar fasciitis. d'Arnaud has reached in his most recent three games, dating back to games on May 5 and 6 with the Angels. d'Arnaud later singled in the fifth, his first knock since a first inning homer on May 6 against the Chicago White Sox.

Ben Gobbel started new hitting and on-base streaks with a leadoff double in the second, after both were snapped during Sunday's finale in Sacramento He has reached in 27 of the 28 total games played with Salt Lake this season and has a hit in 18 of his most recent 19 contests.

Kyren Paris blasted his sixth homer of the season 409 feet to straightaway center field to open the scoring on Friday. It marks his seventh consecutive game with at least one RBI, tallying 14 total over that span. Four of Paris' six homers have come across his last six games and his five longballs in July are tied for the PCL lead in the month. Paris is one game shy of matching his season-long nine game hitting streak.

Bryce Teodosio collected a two-hit evening and has at least a hit in three of his last four games. The outfielder is batting .357 (5-for-14) over that stretch.

Omar Martinez moved his hit streak to three games on his second-inning single.

Christian Moore doubled twice tonight, moving to a team-leading 19 total on the season. It is the second time he has multiple doubles in a contest in 2026 (May 26 at Round Rock) and fourth time in his professional career.

Pablo Reyes homered twice tonight, collecting his second multi-homer effort in 2026 (May 6 vs. Tacoma, with El Paso) and first as a Bee. Both longballs were the first inside The Ballpark at America First Square and now has three total with Salt Lake. Reyes has back-to-back games with an extra-base hit. With four RBI tonight, he tied his game high this season, doing so with the Chihuahuas on May 5 against Tacoma.

Caden Dana allowed a lone run on just one hit in his start tonight, but walked a career-high six batters. The righty struck out five Aces, his most in an outing since recording eight on June 5 vs. Albuquerque.

Tayler Saucedo tallied his fourth straight scoreless outing tonight, totalling 4.1 innings over that stretch. Along with a strikeout, the southpaw was the beneficiary of an unassisted double play turned on a line drive to first baseman Ben Gobbel to end his appearance.

Yolmer Sánchez has reached in consecutive games, both by notching a hit. He is batting 3-for-8 (.375) with three runs scored in that pair of games.

Logan Porter recorded one hit, but it was the biggest of the night as he accounted for the game-winning score with his two-run single. It is Porter's fourth multi-RBI night since joining the Bees and second in the month (July 4 vs. Las Vegas).

Dillon Tate notched his third straight scoreless outing with a 1-2-3 eighth. His efforts earned him his first Triple-A win since July 4, 2025 with Triple-A Buffalo. In his first five appearances as a Bee, Tate holds a 1.93 ERA (1 ER/4.2 IP).

Kaleb Ort closed out the ballgame with his fifth save, collecting two strikeouts as part of a perfect ninth. It is his most saves in a single season since the 2022 campaign, when he recorded 17 total saves (16 with AAA Worcester, one with MLB-Boston). Ort threw 15 pitches tonight, 14 of which were four-seam fastballs; his fastest was his final pitch and clocked in at 96.9 mph. Over his last 11 outings, Ort holds a 2-1 record with a 0.75 ERA and is 3-for-4 in save opportunities.

Up Next

Country Weekend rolls on with the second game of the three-game series. Salt Lake and Reno will duel at 6:35 p.m. MDT on Saturday night from The Ballpark at America First Square.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 17, 2026

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