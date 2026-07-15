Salt Lake at Sacramento Series Recap

Published on July 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Road Series #8

July 7-12

Sacramento 4-2

Game 1 - Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 6 (10 inn.)

WP: Michael Fulmer (3 - 2) LP: Kaleb Ort (5 - 2)

George Klassen turned in another dominant outing, carrying a no-hitter through 6.1 innings as Salt Lake built a 6-0 lead behind Bryce Teodosio's solo homer, Kyren Paris' two-run double, and RBI from Ben Gobbel, Yolmer Sánchez, and Ryan Nicholson. Sacramento stormed back with five runs in the seventh and tied the game in the eighth on a sacrifice fly. After Salt Lake stranded the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th, the River Cats capitalized on an infield error in the bottom half to score the automatic runner and complete a 7-6 walk-off comeback.

Game 2 - Sacramento 6, Salt Lake 1

WP: Cesar Perdomo (1 - 0) LP: Caden Dana (2 - 4)

Salt Lake jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on Kyren Paris' leadoff home run in the top of the first, but Sacramento answered with two runs in the first after a Bees error opened the door. The River Cats steadily added to their lead with a sacrifice fly in the third, a two-run homer by Scott Bandura in the fifth, and another sacrifice fly in the seventh. The Bees managed just a handful of hits and were held scoreless after the opening inning, falling 6-1 for their third straight loss.

Game 3 - Sacramento 5, Salt Lake 3

WP: Blade Tidwell (1 - 3) LP: Brett Kerry (3 - 6)

Salt Lake jumped out to an early lead for the third straight game, scoring twice in the second inning on Kyren Paris' RBI infield single and a wild pitch. Sacramento answered with a solo homer in the second and a two-out RBI single in the third to tie the game before Paris put the Bees back in front with his second consecutive game with a home run, a solo shot in the fourth. The River Cats responded immediately with two runs in the bottom of the inning to reclaim the lead, then added an insurance run on a safety squeeze in the eighth. Brett Kerry and Blade Tidwell each turned in quality starts, but Salt Lake couldn't mount a late comeback, falling 5-3 for its fourth straight loss.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 12, Sacramento 5

WP: Sam Aldegheri (4 - 4) LP: Seth Lonsway (0 - 4)

Salt Lake snapped its four-game losing streak with a 12-5 win over Sacramento, breaking the game open with an eight-run third inning. Kyren Paris capped the rally with a grand slam- his third home run in as many

games- while Pablo Reyes followed with his first homer as a Bee and Jeimer Candelario added a three-run blast as the Bees launched three homers in the inning. The Bees continued to add on as Bryce Teodosio doubled home a run in the fifth, while Paris collected his fifth RBI with a run-scoring double in the eighth before Reyes added another RBI single. Dillon Tate retired the side in the ninth to seal the 12-5 victory.

Game 5 - Sacramento 9, Salt Lake 2

WP: Joe Whitman (3 - 2) LP: Alek Manoah (1 - 5)

Sacramento jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, scoring two runs in the first before erupting for seven more in the third to build a 9-0 advantage. The River Cats swiped eight bases in the game, setting a franchise record for the most stolen bases allowed by a Salt Lake club in a single contest. The Bees broke through with sacrifice flies from Yolmer Sánchez in the fourth and Kyren Paris in the sixth, while relievers Shaun Anderson, Justin Dunn and Sammy Peralta combined for four scoreless innings to close out the game. Sacramento held Salt Lake to two runs in a 9-2 victory, handing the Bees their second consecutive series loss heading into Sunday's first-half finale.

Game 6 - Salt Lake 11, Sacramento 8

WP: Jared Southard (1 - 1) LP: Eric Cerantola (1 - 5)

Salt Lake drew five walks in the opening frame, including RBI walks by Kyren Paris and a wild pitch before Ryan Nicholson's grand slam capped the inning at a 6-0 advantage. Sacramento chipped away with two runs in the second, but Yolmer Sánchez answered in the fourth with a two-run homer to extend the advantage to 8-2. The River Cats mounted a comeback, scoring once in the fourth and erupting for five runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to 8-7. The Bees responded in the seventh as Jeimer Candelario launched a solo home run before Ryan Nicholson added a sacrifice fly and Christian Moore drove in another run with a groundout, restoring a four-run cushion at 11-7. Sacramento scored once in the ninth, but Kaleb Ort closed out the victory after recording the final outs.

Notable Performers

Kyren Paris: .526 (10-for-19), 3 HR, 3 2B, 12 RBI, 7 R, 1.788 OPS

Jeimer Candelario: .300 (6-for-20), 2 HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 4 R, 1.041

Nelson Rada: .385 (5-for-13), 2B, 2 R, .891 OPS

Pablo Reyes: .333 (5-for-15), HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1.044 OPS

George Klassen: 2 GS, 0-0, 5.06 ERA, 10.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 7 BB, 5 K

Caden Dana: 1 GS, 0-1, 2.25 ERA, 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Huascar Ynoa: 1 G, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Justin Dunn: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Shaun Anderson: 1 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Upcoming Schedule

Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces

Friday, July 17 - 6:35 p.m.

Country Weekend

Postgame Drone Show

Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, July 18 - 6:35 p.m.

Country Weekend

Postgame Fireworks Show

Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, July 19 - 6:05 p.m.

Country Weekend

Breakfast for Dinner at The Ballpark







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 15, 2026

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