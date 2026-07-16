Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees vs Reno Aces
Published on July 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Salt Lake Bees News Release
Weekly Schedule:
Game 1 - Friday, July 17 | 6:35 PM
Game 2 - Saturday, July 18 | 6:35 PM
Game 3 - Sunday, July 19 | 6:05 PM
Broadcast Info
MiLB TV
KSL The Zone
Back from the Break
The Salt Lake Bees return to action after the All-Star Break to take on the Reno Aces in a three-game set at The Ballpark at America First Square. Reno will visit Salt Lake for the first time this season and will come back to South Jordan August 18-23 to wrap up the season series. Salt Lake has already made two trips to Reno this season with a record of 6-6 after the Aces won the first series in April (4-2), while the Bees got even with a 4-2 series win in June.
Clutch Time
During the previous trip to Reno, all six games were decided by three runs or less, with the Bees either tying the game or taking the lead eight different times from the seventh inning on. Salt Lake rallied in the series opener behind Josh Lowe's game-tying three-run homer in the eighth inning before Bryce Teodosio's go-ahead three-run blast in Game 2 secured the first win of the series. In Game 4, Christian Moore tied the game with a solo homer in the seventh, then delivered the go-ahead solo shot in the eighth. The Bees added the winning run in the 10th when Arol Vera was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. In Game 5, Salt Lake scored all three of its runs in the ninth inning to steal a 3-0 victory. The Bees capped the series with another comeback in the finale, taking the lead in the eighth inning before reclaiming it for good in the ninth.
State of the Bees
Salt Lake enters Friday with a record of 46-46, marking the first time being .500 92 games through a season since 2018 when the club was 47-45. Salt Lake is 7-11 in the second half going 0-2-1 in series play to start the second half while suffering back-to-back series losses for the first time this season.
Country Weekend
The Salt Lake Bees are bringing back Country Weekend to The Ballpark at America First Square, offering fans a weekend full of western-themed fun and family entertainment. The festivities begin Friday night with a postgame Drone Show, followed by a Scheels Postgame Kids Run. On Saturday, fans can enjoy a spectacular postgame Fireworks Show, with another Scheels Postgame Kids Run after the game. Country Weekend wraps up on Sunday with Breakfast for Dinner at the Ballpark. The special package includes a game ticket and a classic breakfast-style meal for $48, making for a unique way to close out the weekend.
Upcoming Schedule
Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces
Friday, July 17 - 6:35 p.m.
Country Weekend
Postgame Drone Show
Postgame Kids Run
Saturday, July 18 - 6:35 p.m.
Country Weekend
Postgame Fireworks Show
Postgame Kids Run
Sunday, July 19 - 6:05 p.m.
Country Weekend
Breakfast for Dinner at The Ballpark
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 16, 2026
- Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees vs Reno Aces - Salt Lake Bees
- Reno Aces Announce Promotions for August and September - Reno Aces
- Looney Tunes Night with Jersey Giveaway, Mariachis Night, Dollar Dog Night, First Responders Night with Charity Softball Game, Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night and Two Fireworks Show Highlight Upcoming Nine-Game Homestand - Albuquerque Isotopes
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