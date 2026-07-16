Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees vs Reno Aces

Published on July 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Friday, July 17 | 6:35 PM

Game 2 - Saturday, July 18 | 6:35 PM

Game 3 - Sunday, July 19 | 6:05 PM

Broadcast Info

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

Back from the Break

The Salt Lake Bees return to action after the All-Star Break to take on the Reno Aces in a three-game set at The Ballpark at America First Square. Reno will visit Salt Lake for the first time this season and will come back to South Jordan August 18-23 to wrap up the season series. Salt Lake has already made two trips to Reno this season with a record of 6-6 after the Aces won the first series in April (4-2), while the Bees got even with a 4-2 series win in June.

Clutch Time

During the previous trip to Reno, all six games were decided by three runs or less, with the Bees either tying the game or taking the lead eight different times from the seventh inning on. Salt Lake rallied in the series opener behind Josh Lowe's game-tying three-run homer in the eighth inning before Bryce Teodosio's go-ahead three-run blast in Game 2 secured the first win of the series. In Game 4, Christian Moore tied the game with a solo homer in the seventh, then delivered the go-ahead solo shot in the eighth. The Bees added the winning run in the 10th when Arol Vera was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. In Game 5, Salt Lake scored all three of its runs in the ninth inning to steal a 3-0 victory. The Bees capped the series with another comeback in the finale, taking the lead in the eighth inning before reclaiming it for good in the ninth.

State of the Bees

Salt Lake enters Friday with a record of 46-46, marking the first time being .500 92 games through a season since 2018 when the club was 47-45. Salt Lake is 7-11 in the second half going 0-2-1 in series play to start the second half while suffering back-to-back series losses for the first time this season.

Country Weekend

The Salt Lake Bees are bringing back Country Weekend to The Ballpark at America First Square, offering fans a weekend full of western-themed fun and family entertainment. The festivities begin Friday night with a postgame Drone Show, followed by a Scheels Postgame Kids Run. On Saturday, fans can enjoy a spectacular postgame Fireworks Show, with another Scheels Postgame Kids Run after the game. Country Weekend wraps up on Sunday with Breakfast for Dinner at the Ballpark. The special package includes a game ticket and a classic breakfast-style meal for $48, making for a unique way to close out the weekend.

Upcoming Schedule

Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces

Friday, July 17 - 6:35 p.m.

Country Weekend

Postgame Drone Show

Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, July 18 - 6:35 p.m.

Country Weekend

Postgame Fireworks Show

Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, July 19 - 6:05 p.m.

Country Weekend

Breakfast for Dinner at The Ballpark







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 16, 2026

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