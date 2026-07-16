Reno Aces Announce Promotions for August and September

Published on July 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have announced the promotional schedule for their home games during the final two months of the 2026 season at Greater Nevada Field. Single-game tickets are available at RenoAces.com.

Homestands

August 4-9 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres

August 25-30 vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics

September 8-13 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies

Special Events

Paw Patrol Night

Friday, August 7 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

We're ready for a Ruff, Ruff Rescue on August 7 during Paw Patrol Night! Come down to the ballpark to spend a night with the Paw Patrol, solve a case with the gang, check out our Aces x Paw Patrol merchandise, watch postgame fireworks and more!

Cars Night, presented by Tesla and KOLO-8 News Now

Saturday, August 8 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

Life is a Highway and that highway leads to Greater Nevada Field on August 8! Join us for Cars Night featuring a "Truck"ee Car Giveaway, merchandise, food specials, and an appearance from the one and only Lightning McQueen!

Wolf Pack Night, presented by Visit Reno Tahoe

Friday, August 28 vs. Sacramento River Cats

The strength of the Pack is the Wolf and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack! Join us in celebrating our Wolf Pack pride with the University of Nevada, Reno on Friday, August 28th. Enjoy postgame fireworks, in-game fun, and more!

The Great Balloon Race Night, presented by KOLO-8 News Now

Saturday, August 29 vs. Sacramento River Cats

Soar to the skies during the Great Reno Aces Balloon Night on August 29! Get your fix in before the Ballon Races in September and fly off to Downtown Reno to check out specialty jerseys, merchandise, hot air balloon baskets and more featuring an Aces cross body bag giveaway.

Military Appreciation Night, presented by USA Bath

Friday, September 11 vs. Sacramento River Cats

Support our troops during Military Appreciation Night on September 11. Enjoy a night at the ballpark honoring those who served featuring custom military merchandise, a swearing-in ceremony, postgame fireworks, and more!

Hispanic Heritage Night feat. Micheladas de Reno, presented by Telemundo, Juan 101.7 FM, and KOLO-8 News Now

Saturday, September 12 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

Send off the Micheladas de Reno in style on September 12 during Hispanic Heritage Night! Spend a night of fun and energy in the baby blues featuring a public flea market from 5-7 p.m., postgame fireworks, food specials, and Micheladas on tap!

Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Sunday, September 13 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

You've been appreciating us all season; it's time that we appreciate YOU! Join us for Fan Appreciation Day on September 13, the last home game of the season for Dog Day, theme night jersey raffles, face painters, balloon artists, and more!

Dog Days, presented by Tito's, NBC News 4, Fox 11, Nevada Sports Net, and K-Bull 98.1 FM

August 4, August 25, and September 13 Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog For more info or paperwork requirements, click HERE.

August & September Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Alice 96.5 (8/4, 8/25, 9/8) - Fans can enjoy two street tacos for $5.00 WILD Wednesdays, presented by WILD 102.9 FM (8/5, 8/26, 9/9) - $10.29 Infield Reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, KTVN, and K-Bull 98.1 FM (8/6, 8/26, 9/9) - The Aces will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox and Coors Light will be just $2 at every Thursday home game. Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys (8/7, 8/28, 9/11)- Featuring pre-game, in-game, and post-game fireworks. Family Sundays, presented by Community Health Alliance and SUNNY 106.9 FM (8/9, 8/30, 9/13) - Featuring post-game Kids Run the Bases and $1.50 hot dogs.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775)334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 16, 2026

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