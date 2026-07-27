LuJames Groover Earns Second PCL Player of the Week Honor

Published on July 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Infielder LuJames Groover has been named the Player of the Week by the Pacific Coast League after an incredible week at home against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. It is his second weekly award of the 2026 season.

The 23-year-old led the Aces to a series victory with a slash line of .520/.552/1.040 for a 1.592 OPS. He recorded 13 hits, eight of which went for extra bases, along with eight runs scored and seven RBI. His 13 hits and five doubles both led the Pacific Coast League.

Starting all six contests with the Rainiers, Groover recorded at least one hit in all six games and multiple hits in five including a pair of three-hit efforts. He also scored a run in five of the six games and drove in at least one RBI in four games. On Friday, he flexed the power with the fourth multi-homer game of his Minor League career and first as a Reno Ace.

For the season, he ranks second in the PCL in on-base percentage (.418), fourth in average (.327), and 10th in OPS (.905).

The BLC-Nine hits the road this week taking on the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 27, 2026

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