Reno Falls Short against Round Rock to Open Series

Published on July 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak, the Reno Aces could not keep up their offensive pace as they managed just one run during Tuesday's 5-1 defeat in the series opener with the Round Rock Express.

The only tally for the Aces (16-12/48-55) came in the top of the third when Anderdson Rojas singled with two on and one out, scoring A.J. Vukovich who had been hit by a pitch to start the frame. In the home half of the first was when the Express (16-12/47-56), started the scoring, making the Aces pay for a two-out walk when Aaron Zavala doubled in the following at-bat.

Round Rock scored each of their other four runs in the bottom of the fifth, the first two of which crossed on a double to left from John Taylor. A sacrifice fly from Jonah Bride brought in the other, while the last was forced home on a wild pitch from Aces starter Yu-Min Lin (5-8).

Lin checked out after six full innings and four strikeouts, but he also walked two and allowed five runs, two earned, on five hits.

Outside of the Rojas single, Reno had just two other hits in the game including a Gavin Conticello single in the third and a double from Matt O'Neill in the top of the eighth. O'Neill's hit was the start of the frame, but a ground out, pop out, and strikeout brought an end to the inning without him scoring.

Landon Sims and Juan Burgos each worked a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, with one hit allowed by the former while the latter walked and punched out one each.

Reno will have a chance to even the series in game two on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. PT from Dell Diamond.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 28, 2026

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