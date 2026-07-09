Reno Walks off Winners against Round Rock with Free Pass

Published on July 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Trialing by five runs with just two sets of swings remaining, the Reno Aces saved their best for last and used a game-tying grand slam to set up their second walk-off walk of the season, all resulting in a 14-13 win over the Round Rock Express on Wednesday.

As the Aces (8-6/40-49) were looking to counter the single tally in the top of the first from the Express (8-6/39-50), they did it in big fashion as the duo of LuJames Groover and Manuel Pena each launched home runs. For Groover, it was his first in his second game back with Reno, while Pena's blast was his second at the Triple-A level after hitting his first on July 3.

That first inning set the tone in what would become a high-scoring contest, as the two teams combined for seven runs in just the second inning. Though Round Rock scored three times in the top half, the Aces rallied for four more runs in a frame that featured an RBI double from Tyler Locklear and RBI singles from Groover and Pena.

Scoring took a quick break in the third and resumed in the fourth when Adrian Del Castillo blasted a solo homer out to right field to lead off the frame.

That 8-4 advantage for the Aces was holding strong until the Express combined for nine runs between the seventh and eighth innings, five of which scored during the seventh which featured a homer and three straight run-scoring singles.

When all seemed lost, Reno kicked it back into gear and scored the game's final six runs. Five of those tallies came during the eighth inning, and the majority came thanks to Angel Ortiz following an RBI single from Pena.

For the second straight day Ortiz lifted off with a homer, this time doing it in grand fashion as he ripped a grand slam to deep right field that officially completed the comeback. Sitting in a 1-1 count, Ortiz blasted a curveball a total of 432 feet after it left the bat at 104.4 mph.

While that blast just tied the game, it took some heroics in the bottom of the ninth for the Aces to claim the victory. A walk and double put two aboard before the Express decided to load the bases by issuing Groover an intentional walk.

There to earn the game-winning RBI was Locklear, who saw just four pitches and took all of them outside the zone to give the Aces their second walk-off win of the season. It was a near identical ending to the game on June 24 against Oklahoma City when Jacob Amaya worked a walk that forced home the winning run.

The four home runs slugged by Reno today are their most in a game this season, and their most since they also hit four on Sept. 9, 2025 against Las Vegas. Even further, today's game featured 35 combined hits between the two teams, just four hits shy of the Greater Nevada Field all-time record. The last time it happened was June 24, 2025 when the Aces hosted Salt Lake.

Seven of nine Aces logged hits in the game including four from Del Castillo in his first game back with Reno since being optioned on Monday. Del Castillo finished his day with three RBI and a double in addition to his homer and two RBI.

Locklear was also key in the contest for Reno, ending his day 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two doubles, and two RBI. Pena also had a trio of hits and RBI including his homer, while Ortiz had a four-RBI day with his homer representing his only hit of the game.

Of the five pitchers Reno used, the win belonged to Gerardo Carrillo (6-3) as he tossed the final five outs and allowed one hit and walk each while punching out three.

Having claimed their first win of the series, Reno will try to take an edge over Round Rock when they meet for game three on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 8, 2026

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