Aces Secure Series Victory with 8-2 Win on Saturday

Published on July 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, NV - The Reno offense stayed scorching hot on Saturday night as they produced a trio of two-run innings which, combined with a solid effort from the Aces' bullpen, resulted in an 8-2 win over the Round Rock Express.

Three half innings had come and gone before the Aces (11-6/43-49) reached the scoreboard, breaking the game's scoreless tie in the bottom of the second. Stirking first was Tyler Locklear in familiar fashion, as he launched his fifth homer of the season in solo fashion to start the inning. That marked his fifth homer of the series against the Express (8-9/39-53), which is the most by an Ace in a six-game series in team history.

Not through with the inning, Gavin Conticello introduced himself to the Reno crowd by ripping an RBI single in his first at-bat that scored Kristian Robinson, who had reached on a walk.

Round Rock found a way to equalize with two of their own tallies in the away half of the third, plating the first on an RBI groundout while John Taylor tripled home the other.

True to Reno fashion this week, the Aces left the yard yet again, this time from the bat of Adrian Del Castillo. Following a walk to Anderdson Rojas, Del Castillo connected with a cutter and launched a 481-foot home run out to right field that quickly put Reno back in front.

That homer by Del Castillo is the longest tracked home run in professional baseball this season and is the third longest home run in Greater Nevada Field history since daily tracking began in 2022.

As the Aces held the Express off the scoreboard the rest of the game, Reno continued to add to their lead including the first Triple-A home run from Conticello. It has been an impressive season of debuts for the Aces as Conticello's big fly made him the fourth Ace this season to homer in his Triple-A debut.

Reno added a single tally in the seventh when Manuel Pena singled into right for an RBI, while

It was a team effort from the mound in the contest for the Aces, as Logan Mercado drew the start but worked just three innings while walking three and allowing two runs on four hits.

The rest of the Reno bullpen combined to stay scoreless for a second straight day, allowing just two hits and one walk while combining on five strikeouts. There to collect the win was the first out of the bullpen in Landon Sims (1-0), his first this season after he went two run-free frames with two strikeouts and one walk.

Four Aces had multi-hit games including a perfect 3-for-3 game in the debut of Conticello, as he scored twice and drove in two in addition to his homer. Locklear also left the yard once and doubled for his other knock, giving him eight extra-base hits for the series. Meanwhile, Del Castillo also homered once while scoring twice and driving in two.

Reno has captured a series victory and will look to make it five straight wins in the series finale between these two teams on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 11, 2026

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