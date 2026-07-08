OKC Comets Host Free Child Car Seat Check Sunday

Published on July 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets, Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and Safe Kids Oklahoma are teaming up to sponsor a free car seat check from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 12 in the Joe Carter Parking Lot located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Joe Carter Avenue and East Reno Avenue.

Certified technicians will be on hand to install car seats and booster seats, and to check previously installed seats at no cost to families.

Interested participants will need to register before Friday, July 10 online here in order to participate and all registrants will receive complimentary tickets to Sunday's 1:05 p.m. Comets game against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as well as a free parking pass for the Joe Carter Parking Lot for Sunday's game.

Safe Kids Oklahoma recommends a child's restraint system meet the following criteria to be in compliance with Oklahoma's child passenger safety laws:

All children 0-2 years: Must be in a rear-facing car seat until at least 2 years of age, or until the child reaches the weight or height limit of the car seat.

All children 2-4 years: Must be in a car seat with a harness until at least 4 years of age.

All children 4-8 years: Must be in a car seat or booster seat until at least 8 years of age, unless the child is taller than 4 feet 9 inches.

For more information about Oklahoma's occupant protection laws, car seat guidelines, and other seat check events across the state, visit ohso.ok.gov.







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