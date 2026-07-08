OKC Comets Game Notes - July 8, 2026

Published on July 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







El Paso Chihuahuas (6-7/41-47) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (6-7/47-40)

Game #88 of 149/Second Half #14 of 75/Home #46 of 74

Pitching Probables: ELP-LHP Jackson Wolf (5-6, 5.81) vs. OKC-LHP Cole Irvin (7-5, 3.65)

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets and El Paso Chihuahuas meet for the second time in their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets look to even the series after El Paso won Tuesday's opener...The Comets have lost four of the last six games and 3-4 during their current 12-game homestand.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets fell behind early following a big second inning by the El Paso Chihuahuas and went on to lose, 8-5, Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso exploded for a seven-run second inning, stringing together seven hits, including a stretch of five in a row. The Chihuahuas also stole five bases during the frame. El Paso added a two-out run in the third inning with a RBI double from Nick Solak for an 8-0 lead. The Comets scored in the sixth inning with a run-scoring double from Alek Thomas. The Comets narrowed the gap in the eighth inning with a four-run frame capped by a two-run double by Hyeseong Kim, but were unable to get any closer.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Cole Irvin (7-5) is slated to make his team-leading 18th start...Last time out July 2 vs. Sugar Land, Irvin tossed 5.2 innings with one run, three hits, three walks and six strikeouts. He held Sugar Land scoreless until the sixth inning and left the game with the lead, but the Space Cowboys went on to score two runs in the seventh inning for a 3-2 win, ending a stretch of seven straight wins by OKC in his starts...Entering today, Irvin leads the PCL in ERA (3.65) and wins (tied) while ranking second in starts (tied, 17), fourth in innings (81.1), eighth in WHIP (1.57) and ninth in BAA (.288)...He paces OKC with six quality starts on the season...Irvin, who was signed by the Dodgers Feb. 3 as a minor league free agent, spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), finishing 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts...Irvin has MLB experience with Philadelphia (2019-20), Oakland (2021-22), Baltimore (2023-24) and Minnesota (2024).

Against the Chihuahuas: 2026: 0-1 2025: 10-8 All-time: 70-59 At OKC: 37-26

The Comets play their first of three series against the Chihuahuas and the teams will meet twice at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the second half of the season. After not facing each other at all so far in 2026, 18 of the teams' final 63 games will be against one another...Last season, the Comets took four of six games during their first meeting with the Chihuahuas at home in April 2025 and followed that with a pair of splits at each team's home ballpark...The Comets' offense scored at least nine runs in six of their 10 wins. Ryan Ward (.343 AVG, 2 HR) paced the offense with 23 hits and 21 RBI, while Justin Wrobleski allowed two runs across a pair of starts (11.2 IP)...OKC claimed a series victory over El Paso for a second straight season in 2025 and has only lost two season series since the Chihuahuas joined the PCL in 2014, last dropping a season series in 2022.

History in the Making: Ryan Ward enters tonight's game tied with Drew Avans for Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era career record of 462 hits. Ward tied the record with a walk-off RBI single Friday night, but has been held without a hit (0-for-5) in his two games since...Ward was optioned to the Comets June 29 after spending May 29-June 28 (17 G) with the Los Angeles Dodgers and is 5-for-22 with a home run and four RBI in four games since his return...Ward is already the Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (97) and RBI (353)...Since debuting OKC in 2023, he leads all PCL hitters with 97 homers, 353 RBI, 309 runs and is tied for first with 462 hits.

In the Doghouse: El Paso's seven-run second inning last night marked the most runs allowed by Oklahoma City in a single frame since surrendering a season-high eight runs in the seventh inning April 17 at Albuquerque...The seven runs by the Chihuahuas were the most runs allowed by OKC in an inning at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since June 22, 2025 vs. Round Rock...The seven hits against the Comets during the frame were not only the most allowed by OKC in an inning this season, but the most since Sept. 17, 2024 at Salt Lake...OKC has now allowed 13 total innings of four-plus runs in June and July after allowing a total of four innings of four-plus runs in the entire month of May. When the Comets allow a three-plus run inning this season, the team is 18-29, compared to 29-11 when they don't...During the previous series against Sugar Land, the Comets held the Space Cowboys 7-for-47 with runners in scoring position. But El Paso matched that hit total last night, going 7-for-14, including 6-for-8 in the fateful second inning...Also against Sugar Land, the Comets allowed a total of seven runs with two outs. Last night the Chihuahuas scored five runs with two down, including four in the second inning.

No Doubting Thomas: Alek Thomas knocked a RBI double last night and has driven in six runs over his last three games and nine runs over his last eight games, accounting for more than half of his 17 total RBI since joining the Comets in early June...Over his last 11 games, Thomas is 13-for-40 (.325) with five doubles, 10 RBI and six walks...On Sunday against Sugar Land, he picked up four RBI in one game for the first time in exactly two years, previously done July 5, 2024 with Arizona at San Diego.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald's 10-game hitting streak came to a close last night as he was held 0-for-4. Fitzgerald hit .364 (16-for-44) with one double and four RBI during the stretch, which was his second hitting streak of at least 10 games this season and third by a Comets player...At 106 hits so far this season, Fitzgerald leads the PCL and ranks third overall in the Minors...Fitzgerald has surpassed the 100-hit milestone for the first time since 2019 when he had a career-high 125 hits with High-A Salem (BOS).

Hit Makers: After tallying at least 10 hits in eight of their previous 10 games, the Comets matched their season-low mark of three hits in last night's series opener. It was the sixth time this season and first time since June 2 against Round Rock that the Comets were held to three hits...From June 25-July 6 the Comets batted a league-leading .306 (104-for-340) with a league-high 104 hits...OKC was held 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position last night, but over the 10 games prior, batted .305 (32-for-105) with RISP.

2-for-1 Special: The Comets turned another double play last night and have at least one double play in 13 of the last 14 games (18 total) and in 18 of the last 20 games (26 total). The only time they did not complete a double play over the last 14 games was July 4 when the game was cut short due to rain in the sixth inning...The Comets' 94 double plays this season pace all teams in the Minors, leading current opponent El Paso by two for the MiLB lead.

Stuck in the Middle: The Comets have split each of their last four series and have either split or lost each of their last five series, going 0-1-4 in series since the beginning of June. Oklahoma City last won a series May 26-31 in Sugar Land (5-1)...Starting June 2, the Comets are 14-17 across the last 31 games and tied for sixth in the 10-team PCL during that span...The Comets have lost of split each of their last three home series and last won a series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark May 19-24 against Reno (4-2). Going back to May 22, the Comets are now 9-13 in the last 22 home games...Following a season-best seven-game winning streak May 14-21, the Comets are 20-20 over the last 40 games.

Stealing the Show: Oklahoma City surrendered a season-high eight stolen bases against the Chihuahuas last night for the second-most stolen bases allowed by a PCL team in a game this season, surpassed only by the nine stolen bases allowed by Albuquerque July 4 in Round Rock...It was the most steals allowed by Oklahoma City since Albuquerque swiped eight bags Aug. 14, 2025 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Over the last two seasons, there have been five games in the PCL in which a team has recorded eight or more stolen bases and three of them have come against OKC. Before last night, El Paso's season high in steals was three...The Comets lead the PCL with 122 stolen bases allowed this season, and opponents have stolen at least one base in nine straight games, going 25-for-27 in their attempts. In eight of those games, there have been at least two stolen bases.

Around the Horn: Zach Ehrhard went 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs last night, ending a six-game hitting streak during which he was 10-for-22 (.455) with one double, two homers and five RBI during the stretch. Since June 2, Ehrhard paces the Comets with 10 home runs, 24 RBI, a .423 OBP, .611 SLG, 1.034 OPS and 31 runs scored...The Comets are 4-10 on Wednesdays this season, with a 3-4 mark at home. The team has dropped Game 2 of a set in five of the last six series, including three straight...OKC was held without a home run for the fourth time in eight games last night and Tuesday was the 11th time this season both the Comets and their opponent were held without a home run (3-8).







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 8, 2026

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