Pitching Staff Lifts Comets over El Paso

Published on July 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Nine Oklahoma City Comets pitchers combined to shut out the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon as the Comets closed out their homestand with an 8-0 win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets limited the Chihuahuas to two hits in the bullpen game, equaling the fewest hits allowed by the Comets in a game this season. Oklahoma City (10-7/51-40) first got on the board in the fourth inning with a two-run home run from Ryan Ward. The Comets added to their lead in the sixth inning with RBI singles by Ward and Jack Suwinski. Oklahoma City received additional run support in the eighth inning with a run-scoring single from Noah Miller followed by a three-run blast from Austin Gauthier down the left field line. The Chihuahuas (6-11/41-51) recorded their only two hits in the fourth inning and saw just two batters reach base on walks after that frame.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City extended its winning streak to four games, taking four of five games in the series against El Paso heading into the All-Star break. The four-game winning streak is the first for the Comets since May 28-31 at Sugar Land...OKC is now a season-best 11 games over .500 after finishing it's 11-game homestand with a 7-4 record.

-The Comets operated a bullpen game as nine pitchers combined for the teams' fourth shutout of the season and first since June 20 vs. Sacramento. Oklahoma City pitchers surrendered just two hits and three walks while striking out nine batters. They retired a stretch of 13 straight batters between the fourth and eighth innings...The two hits allowed matched the Comets' season-low for the third time this season, last accomplished July 3 vs. Sugar Land.

-Ryan Ward homered in a second consecutive game as he hit the 99th home run of his Oklahoma City career as part of a 2-for-4 day with three RBI. Across his last four games, Ward is 8-for-17 with two doubles, two homers and five RBI.

-Austin Gauthier roped his fourth home run of the season and first since hitting a grand slam June 25 at Reno. The homer matched Gauthier's season total with Oklahoma City across 118 games last season. Sunday's homer was his first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since April 21 vs. Tacoma.

-Oklahoma City finished with 14 hits as a team, reaching double figures for the third time during the five-game series. The Comets have collected double-digit hits in 10 of their last 14 games.

-Zach Ehrhard, Jack Suwinski and James Tibbs III each finished with a game-high three hits Sunday.

Next Up: Following the league All-Star break, the Comets open a nine-game road trip at 9:05 p.m. CT Friday against Tacoma at Cheney Stadium. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 12, 2026

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