Chihuahuas Held To Two Hits In Sunday Loss
Published on July 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Nine pitchers threw one inning each for the Oklahoma City Comets in their 8-0 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Chihuahuas have lost four consecutive games after their recent four-game winning streak came to an end.
The Chihuahuas' two hits tied their season low for hits in a game. Both were fourth inning singles by Freddy Fermin and Carlos Rodríguez. Fermin has a hit in all three games of his MLB Injury Rehab assignment so far with El Paso. Sunday was the third time this season El Paso was shut out.
Chihuahuas starter Sean Boyle pitched a season-high six innings to tie three others for the longest start by an El Paso pitcher this season. El Paso turned three double plays Sunday and has a league-leading 100 this season. The Chihuahuas do not play Monday through Thursday.
Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 0, Comets 8 Final Score (07/12/2026)
Team Records: El Paso (6-11, 41-51), Oklahoma City (10-7, 51-40)
Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land TBD vs. El Paso TBD. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Oklahoma City 8 El Paso 0 - Sunday
WP: Frasso (1-0)
LP: Boyle (7-6)
S: None
Time: 2:07
Attn: 4,896
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