Chihuahuas Postponed in Oklahoma City Saturday

Published on July 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Tonight's El Paso Chihuahuas game in Oklahoma City has been postponed by rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 26 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The time of that doubleheader is TBD.

The Chihuahuas will finish their current series in Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. MDT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 11, 2026

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