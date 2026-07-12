OKC Comets Game Notes - July 11, 2026

Published on July 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







El Paso Chihuahuas (6-10/41-50) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (9-7/50-40)

Game #91 of 149/Second Half #17 of 75/Home #49 of 74

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Sean Boyle (7-5, 5.74) vs. OKC-RHP José Rodríguez (1-1, 3.86)

Saturday, July 11, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live, KOCO

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look to extend their winning streak to four games when they continue their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Oklahoma City has a 3-1 series lead with wins in three straight games and last won four games in a row May 28-31 in Sugar Land. With a win tonight, the Comets can clinch their first series win since late May...Tonight is Western Heritage Night presented by Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets kept the bats rolling in a 10-5 victory against the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City took a quick lead in the first inning, scoring three runs on doubles from Austin Gauthier and Jack Suwinski. El Paso got a run back in the second inning on a solo homer from Nick Pratto. The Comets put up four runs in the fifth inning capped by a two-run single from Griffin Lockwood-Powell and later added a solo homer from Ryan Ward in the sixth. After El Paso got back on the board in the seventh inning, the Comets responded in the bottom half with an Alek Thomas homer and Suwinski RBI double to boost the advantage to 10-2. The Chihuahuas scored three runs with two outs in the ninth inning before the Comets closed out the win.

Today's Probable Pitcher: José Rodríguez opens a bullpen game to make his eighth appearance with the Comets this season as well as his second start...Rodríguez pitched in Tuesday's series opener, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts, retiring six of the seven batters he faced with one Chihuahuas hitter reaching on a missed catch error...Rodríguez last opened a game in his season debut June 16 against Sacramento after starting 2026 on the 60-day IL. He allowed two runs (one earned) and two hits with one walk and one strikeout over one inning...Rodríguez suffered a torn right ACL toward the end of the 2025 season and made four rehab appearances with the ACL Dodgers in June...He made 37 appearances (one start) with OKC last season, going 8-2 with a 4.71 ERA over 42.0 IP with 64 K and 27 walks, converting four of eight save opportunities...He was originally signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent out of Mexico June 13, 2019.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2026: 3-1 2025: 10-8 All-time: 73-59 At OKC: 40-26

The Comets play their first of three series against the Chihuahuas, and the teams will meet twice at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the second half of the season. After not facing each other at all so far in 2026, 18 of the teams' final 63 games will be against one another...Last season, the Comets took four of six games during their first meeting with the Chihuahuas at home in April 2025 and followed that with a pair of splits at each team's home ballpark...The Comets' offense scored at least nine runs in six of their 10 wins. Ryan Ward (.343 AVG, 2 HR) paced the offense with 23 hits and 21 RBI, while Justin Wrobleski allowed two runs across a pair of starts (11.2 IP)...OKC claimed a series victory over El Paso for a second straight season in 2025 and has only lost two season series since the Chihuahuas joined the PCL in 2014, last dropping a season series in 2022.

Ascending: The Comets have won three games in a row for the first time since June 18-20 against Sacramento, are 4-1 in the last five games and 5-2 in the last seven games. They also improved to 6-4 during their current 12-game homestand...With last night's victory, OKC matched its season-best mark of 10 games over .500 for the first time since a June 10 win in Charlotte (37-27). OKC was also 10 games above .500 at 33-23 following a win May 31 at Sugar Land....OKC is trying for its first series win since May 26-31 in Sugar Land (5-1) and first home series win since May 19-24 against Reno (4-2), as the Comets have split each of their last four series and have either split or lost each of their last five series, going 0-1-4 in series since the beginning of June...Starting June 2, the Comets are 17-17 across the last 34 games...The Comets have lost of split each of their last three home series and are now 12-13 in the last 25 home games since May 22.

History in the Making: Ryan Ward equaled his season-high mark with four hits last night for the first time since April 8 vs. Round Rock. Ward went 4-for-5 Friday with two doubles and a homer and scored a game-high three runs...Ward set Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era career hits record Wednesday night and has hit safely three straight games and in seven of his nine games with OKC after being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers June 29 (11-for-35, 2 HR, 2 2B, 6 RBI)...Ward now has 468 career hits with OKC, surpassing former teammate Drew Avans, who collected 462 hits from 2021-24 with OKC...Ward is also the Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (98) and RBI (355), and since debuting with OKC in 2023, he leads all PCL hitters in hits, homers, RBI and runs (314). At 91 career doubles, he is now one double shy of tying for second place all-time in the Bricktown era and two doubles shy of tying the record of 93 held by Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002).

No Doubting Thomas: Alek Thomas went 2-for-4 with a homer and RBI last night as he has tallied at least one hit and RBI in each of his last six games, going 9-for-23 (.391) with seven extra-base hits and 10 RBI. His six-game RBI streak matches the longest by a Comet this season, previously accomplished by Noah Miller May 14-20 and James Tibbs III April 16-22...Over his last 14 games, Thomas is 19-for-52 (.365) with six doubles, three homers, 14 RBI and seven walks...He has driven in 13 runs over his last 11 games.

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski matched his season-high with four RBI Friday, going 2-for-4 with two doubles. Friday marked Suwinski's third game of the season with four RBI, last reaching the mark June 12 at Charlotte...Suwinski ranks third in the PCL with 66 total RBI this season, while his 23 doubles and 43 extra-base hits are both tied for second-most in the league...Since June 27 (11 G), Suwinski is 16-for-40 (.400) with seven extra-base hits and 12 RBI.

Getting Offensive: The Comets finished Friday night's game with 10 runs, reaching double-digit runs for the first time since June 28 at Reno (W, 10-4) and for the first time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since a 12-run performance May 6 vs. Salt Lake (W, 12-5)...Of the Comets 13 hits Friday night, eight went for extra bases. Last night marked the fourth time this season the Comets collected eight or more extra-base hits in a game and was the first time since also tallying eight June 17 against Sacramento.

Way of the K: Comets pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts Friday, reaching double figures for the second straight game and for the eighth time in the last 12 games...The Comets' 125 K since June 27 are most among all Triple-A teams...The Comets' pitching staff has the second-most strikeouts in the league this season (800), trailing only Las Vegas (816)...OKC has finished among the top three PCL teams in strikeouts every year since 2019 and have led the league in strikeouts three times during the span (2019, 2023 and 2025).

20/20 Vision: James Tibbs III had Friday off, but collected his 20th double of the season Thursday, joining Hunter Fitz-Gerald (Double-A Arkansas) as the only two players in the Minors with at least 20 doubles and 20 homers this season...Tibbs leads the PCL with 65 walks and ranks second with 21 home runs, 71 RBI, 179 total bases and 73 runs. He ranks tied for second with 43 extra-base hits.

Singles Mixer: Although the Comets allowed 14 hits last night, 12 were singles. The OKC pitching staff has allowed two or fewer extra-base hits in all 10 games during the current homestand for a total of 15 XBH...The Chihuahuas hit one solo homer last night, ending the OKC's season-long streak of four games without allowing a dinger. The Comets have not allowed a homer in seven of the last nine games (3 HR)...Those 14 hits Friday were the most surrendered by the team during a win this season (13; March 28 vs. Albuquerque).

Around the Horn: Griffin Lockwood-Powell extended his on-base streak to a team-best 12 games Friday with a 2-for-3 outing with two RBI, two walks and a stolen base - just the fourth steal of his career and first since May 8, 2024 with Double-A Tulsa...Opponents have at least one stolen base in 10 of the last 12 games, going 28-for-30 in that span, including multiple steals in nine of the 12 games. The Comets lead the PCL with 125 stolen bases allowed this season...The Chihuahuas (97) and Comets (95) are the top two teams in all of the Minors at turning double plays. Each team completed one double play last night.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 11, 2026

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