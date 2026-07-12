Sugar Land Tops Albuquerque, 7-4

Published on July 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys plated four runs in the first inning on their way to a 7-4 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Saturday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land clinched a series win, having claimed four of the first five contests in this set.

Topes Scope: - Chad Stevens was 2-for-4 with a double and three-run homer. It was his first game with at least three RBI since driving in four runs on May 19 at Las Vegas. Stevens has reached base at least once in 54 of 56 games that he has received a plate appearance for Albuquerque this season.

- Adael Amador was 2-for-4 with a double and solo homer, his second game with two extra-base hits in the last three nights (had two doubles on Thursday). The long ball was his first with Albuquerque since May 29 vs. El Paso, a span of 69 at-bats.

- Vimael Machin was 2-for-4, collecting multiple hits in back-to-back contests for the first time since June 6-7 at Salt Lake. Overall, his 23 multi-hit performances rank second on the team behind Veen's 25.

- Zac Veen was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and is just 8-for-41 in nine games on this road trip. Additionally, Veen has not drawn a walk in his last 14 contests (June 23 vs. Salt Lake). Overall, he has taken only two free passes in his past 25 games. Veen walked 23 times in a 20-game stretch from May 1-28.

- With the loss, the Isotopes record dropped to .500 for the first time since April 30, when they were 15-15. The club has not been below the breakeven ledger since April 10, as their record was 6-7 following a loss at El Paso.

- Albuquerque was 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, and is 9-for-58 in that situation over the last eight games overall.

- The Isotopes have been held to just 25 hits and 15 walks over the first four games of this series, after they compiled 46 knocks and 40 walks in the first four contests of the set when they visited Constellation Field in May.

- Through 11 games on this road trip, Albuquerque is slashing .288/.299/.420 as a team with 51 runs scored. They have been held to four runs or fewer in seven of the 11 contests.

- The Isotopes are in their ninth 12-game road trip since MiLB switched to a six-game series format in 2021 and have compiled a 38-69 record overall.

- Albuquerque has gone three consecutive sets without claiming a series win for the first time this season. On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys conclude their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm MT (2:05 CT). Albuquerque has not announced a starting pitcher, while right-hander Brandon McPherson is slated to toss for Sugar Land.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 11, 2026

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