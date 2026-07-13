Meyers' Walk-Off Homer Gives Space Cowboys 3-1 Win over Isotopes

Published on July 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - Jake Meyers launched an opposite field, two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth, lifting the Sugar Land Space Cowboys past the Albuquerque Isotopes by a final score of 3-1 on an extremely damp Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field. The Space Cowboys took five of six games in the series.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes were 4-8 on this 12-game road trip. It was Albuquerque's ninth trip of a dozen games since MiLB implemented a six-game series format in 2021, and they have a combined 38-70 record in such games.

- Meyers' walk-off homer was the third allowed by the Isotopes this season (others: Marcos Castañon - April 10 at El Paso, Keyber Rodriguez - July 1 at Round Rock). Overall, it was their fifth walk-off defeat and second at the hands of Sugar Land (also: Tommy Sacco Jr. RBI single, May 9).

- Sugar Land has eight walk-off victories over Albuquerque since joining the Pacific Coast League in 2021, including four via the long ball (others: Jeremy Peña - Sept. 21, 2021; Jon Singleton - July 22, 2023; Miguel Palma - Aug. 28, 2025).

- The Isotopes were held to just 18 runs, 30 hits and 17 walks during this series, after they compiled 46 runs, 57 knocks and 43 walks while taking five of six contests at Constellation Field from May 5-10.

- Albuquerque slashed .223/.294/.403 with 52 runs scored over their 12-game road trip, averaging 4.3 tallies per game. They were held to two or fewer runs In four of the 12 contests.

- The Isotopes scored their second-fewest runs in a six-game series this year (11, March 31-April 5 vs. Reno).

- Albuquerque has allowed three runs or fewer 30 times this year, while relenting double-digits in the run column a total of 25 times.

- Parker Mushinski made the start for the Isotopes and worked 2.0 scoreless frames of one-hit ball. Mushinski has allowed just one run over his last 11 outings, spanning 16.1 innings.

- Zac Veen doubled in the sixth inning, snapping an 0-for-14 stretch. He was 9-for-45 in 10 games on the road trip, with seven knocks going for extra bases (four doubles and three home runs). Additionally, Veen has not drawn a walk in his last 15 contests (June 23 vs. Salt Lake). Overall, he has taken only two free passes in his past 26 games. Veen walked 23 times in a 20-game stretch from May 1-28.

- Ryan Ritter has exactly one hit in six of his last nine games. Since his franchise record 31-game hit streak came to an end on June 20, Ritter is slashing .193/.324/.246 with three doubles in 16 contests.

- Chad Stevens was 0-for-4. Since his club record 51-game on-base streak (61 overall) came to an end on Independence Day, Stevens is 3-for-21 with a pair of doubles and a home run.

On Deck: Monday begins the four-day All-Star break, with all Minor League teams being idle until Friday. The Isotopes launch a nine-game homestand on Friday night against the Sacramento River Cats. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. Color-Your-Own Hats will be given to the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of the Rio Metro RTD and Rail Runner Express.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 12, 2026

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