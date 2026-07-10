Amador's Two-Run Double in Sixth Propels Isotopes to 6-4 Win

Published on July 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - The Isotopes plated two runs in each of the first two frames but Sugar Land responded to tie the game at 4-4 after two. Albuquerque broke the tie in the top of the sixth inning after Adael Amador lined a two-run double to right to give the Isotopes a 6-4 win Thursday night at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes ended their three-game skid against the Space Cowboys. Albuquerque needs three wins over the final nine contests between the clubs in 2026 to claim its first season series victory over Sugar Land (series began in 2021).

-Adael Amador went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. It's his first two-double game since September 12, 2025, at El Paso. Has just three extra-base hits (three doubles) since June 4 (14 games).

-Nic Kent went 1-for-4 with his 11th homer of the season and two RBI. His 11 dingers match a career-high set in 2023 with High-A Spokane. Over his last 10 games, is 12-for-41 with two doubles, one triple, four homers and 10 RBI with a .683 slugging percentage. His 11 homers are the third-most in the PCL with fewer than 180 at-bats.

-Vimael Machin went 2-for-3 with one RBI, his 22nd multi-hit game of the season, which is tied for the second-most on the club. Over the road trip, is 7-for-23 with one triple, four walks and four RBI.

-Charlie Condon went 0-for-3 with a walk and punchout. Is 0-for-12 with one RBI, four walks and six punchouts in his last four games. His four-game hitless skid is his longest of the season.

-Over the first nine games of the road trip, the Isotopes are slashing .238/.314/.439 while scoring 47 runs, the third-fewest in the PCL. However, the club has belted 14 homers, the most during the span.

-With the win, the Isotopes improve to 20-17 in games decided by two runs or fewer.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game four of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Constellation Field. Albuquerque is expected to start Eiberson Castellano while Colton Gordon is slated to start for Sugar Land.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 10, 2026

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