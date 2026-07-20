Isotopes Fall to Sacramento, 5-1

Published on July 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - Sacramento's Carson Whisenhunt tossed 5.0 shutout innings while the Isotopes left seven runners on base and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position in a 5-1 loss Sunday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: -The Isotopes have tallied a total attendance of 301,515 over 45 openings with an average of 6,700 per game-leading the PCL in both categories.

-With the loss, the Isotopes dropped their seventh series of the year and second-straight. The club also lost its first series to Sacramento at home since May 25-28, 2019.

-Jordan Beck went 1-for-4 with his fifth homer of the season. All five of his homers have come in his last 13 games. Has four RBI in his last three games and nine in his last 11 contests.

-Ryan Ritter went 2-for-3 with a walk, his first multi-hit game since July 5 (two). Since his franchise record 31-game hit streak came to an end on June 20, is slashing .209/.338/.254 with three doubles and two RBI. Stole his third bag of the season and second in his last 19 games (other: July 5 at Round Rock).

-Charlie Condon went 1-for-4 with a single. Is 5-for-17 over his last four games after going 0-for-12 during a four-game hitless skid. Has not recorded an extra-base hit in nine-straight games.

-The Isotopes plated just one run on the night, the 12th time in 2026 with one run or fewer and third in the last six contests.

-Albuquerque's pitching staff permitted 12 hits, the third-straight night allowing double-digit hits, the longest stretch since surrendering 10-plus knocks in four-straight (June 7-11).

-The Isotopes went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, the 14th time on the year and second of the series the club has been hitless in such at bats (also: July 17, 0-for-2).

On Deck: After an off day, the Isotopes begin a six-game series with the Round Rock Express Tuesday at 6:35 pm from Isotopes Park. Neither team has announced a starter.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2026

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