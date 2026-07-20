Johnson Hits Walk-Off Single Sunday

Published on July 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Bryce Johnson's game-ending single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the El Paso Chihuahuas a 4-3 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Sunday night at Southwest University Park. It ended El Paso's six-game losing streak and Sugar Land's five-game winning streak.

Michael Flynn started El Paso's bullpen game and pitched two shutout innings. Flynn hasn't allowed any runs in his last six appearances and nine innings. Left fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 2-for-4 with his third home run of the season.

Sunday was the 250th career win for Chihuahuas manager Pete Zamora. It was the fifth walk-off win of the season for the Chihuahuas and their first since Mason McCoy's tenth inning RBI single against Tacoma on May 10.

Team Records: Sugar Land (15-6, 47-48), El Paso (7-13, 42-53)

Next Game: Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso TBA vs. Las Vegas TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 4 Sugar Land 3 - Sunday

WP: Jacob (5-2)

LP: Muñoz (4-3)

S: None

Time: 2:44

Attn: 6,153







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2026

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