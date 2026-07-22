Isotopes Announce Limited-Edition Native American Heritage Night Jerseys Designed by Local Potter Evone "Snowflake" Martinez for Saturday, August 8

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes today unveiled specialty Native American Heritage jerseys designed in partnership with the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and renowned potter Evone "Snowflake" Martinez for Native American Heritage Night on Saturday, August 8.

The Isotopes will hold an online auction of signed game-worn Native American Heritage jerseys with proceeds benefitting the Bob Chavez Scholarship for the Arts. The auction will begin at 5:30 pm on Saturday, August 8 and end at 2:00 pm Wednesday, August 12. Click here for the auction link. An Orbit signed jersey and one team-autographed jersey and baseball will also be featured in the auction.

The club will also sell the limited-edition Native American Heritage jerseys exclusively in the Pro Shop during Native American Heritage Night with 10 percent of sales going to the Bob Chavez Scholarship for the Arts.

"Native American Heritage Night is one of our most meaningful annual celebrations, and we're proud to partner with the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and acclaimed artist Evone 'Snowflake' Martinez to showcase the rich cultures and traditions of New Mexico's Native communities," said Isotopes General Manager Chrissy Baines. "These limited-edition jerseys provide fans with a unique way to commemorate the evening while also supporting the Bob Chavez Scholarship for the Arts. Through both the jersey sales and game-worn jersey auction, we're honored to help create opportunities for future generations of artists and to celebrate the lasting impact of Native American culture in our community."

For b-roll and photos of the limited-edition jersey and giveaway hat please click here.

Full promotional schedule for Saturday, July 5:

Gates open at 5:30 pm

Native American Heritage specialty hat giveaway, presented and designed by the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (first 2,500 fans)

Native American dance performances throughout the game

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2026

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