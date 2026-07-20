Reno to Host Tacoma at Greater Nevada Field this Week
Published on July 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for a six-game series this week at Greater Nevada Field. Single-game tickets are available at RenoAces.com.
Special Events
Micheladas de Reno, presented by Telemundo, Juan 101.7 FM
Tuesday, July 21 vs. Tacoma Rainiers
Join us for our second Copa de la Diversion game as the Aces take the field as the Micheladas de Reno. Originating in Mexico, the Michelada has been embraced across the Biggest Little City. Come see our awesome on-field jerseys and shop exclusive Micheladas merchandise for yourself!
Christmas in July
Friday, July 24 vs. Tacoma Rainiers
Christmas will be here before you know it! Scratch your Christmas itch and come to the ballpark to see Santa and Rudolph for Christmas in July! Make sure you still all the way until the game ends for a special post-game drone show!
Star Wars Night, presented by KOLO-8 News Now
Saturday, July 25 vs. Tacoma Rainiers
A galaxy not so far, far away! Come out for one of the best nights of the year featuring Star Wars characters, jerseys, merchandise, and a postgame fireworks show!
Sunday Night Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7
Sunday, July 26 vs. Tacoma Rainiers
Come out to Greater Nevada Field for a special night of Sunday Night Baseball featuring pre-game, in-game, and post-game fireworks in partnership with Pyro Guys!
Dog Days, presented by Tito's, NBC News 4, Fox 11, Nevada Sports Net, and K-Bull 98.1 FM
Tuesday, July 21
Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog
For more info or paperwork requirements, click HERE.
July Daily Deals
Taco Tuesdays, presented by Alice 96.5 (7/21) - Fans can enjoy two street tacos for $5.00
WILD Wednesdays, presented by WILD 102.9 FM (7/22) - $10.29 Infield Reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com
Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, KTVN, and K-Bull 98.1 FM (7/23) - The Aces will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox and Coors Light will be just $2 at every Thursday home game.
Pregame Happy Hour (7/24, 7/25) - Fans can show up 2 hours before first pitch every Friday and Saturday, and enjoy special Happy Hour deals before heading into the stadium.
Family Sundays, presented by Community Health Alliance and SUNNY 106.9 FM (7/26) - Featuring post-game Kids Run the Bases and $1.50 hot dogs.
Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775)334-7000.
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2026
- Salt Lake vs Reno Series Recap - Salt Lake Bees
- Dollar Dog Night, First Responders Night with Charity Softball Game, Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night and Fireworks Show Highlight Six Remaining Games of Homestand - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Reno to Host Tacoma at Greater Nevada Field this Week - Reno Aces
- Johnson Hits Walk-Off Single Sunday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Klassen's Dominant Masterclass Secures Bees' Series Victory - Salt Lake Bees
- Isotopes Fall to Sacramento, 5-1 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Biggio Extends RBI Streak in Series Finale - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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