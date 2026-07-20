Biggio Extends RBI Streak in Series Finale

Published on July 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







EL PASO, TX - Cavan Biggio extended his RBI streak, but the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (15-6, 47-48) fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas (7-13, 42-53), 4-3, on a walk-off single from Bryce Johnson in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday night at Southwest University Park.

The game remained scoreless through the first four innings before El Paso broke through in the bottom of the fourth with two runs. Carlos Rodríguez added a solo home run in the sixth as the Chihuahuas built a 3-0 advantage.

Sugar Land rallied in the top of the seventh. Edwin Díaz launched his first home run of the season to put the Space Cowboys on the board before Tommy Sacco Jr. reached on a fielding error. Biggio then laced an RBI triple to right field and Joey Loperfido followed with an RBI single of his own, tying the game at 3-3.

The Space Cowboys' bullpen continued its strong stretch in relief. RHP JP France tossed a scoreless fifth inning, allowing one hit while striking out two. RHP Christian Roa threw a scoreless seventh, and RHP Miguel Ullola worked a scoreless eighth with one strikeout, extending his scoreless streak to 11 consecutive appearances.

El Paso connected on back-to-back singles before Johnson lined a walk-off single to center, handing the Chihuahuas the series finale.

NOTABLE:

Cavan Biggio went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, a walk, a run scored and a stolen base on Sunday night. Biggio has driven in a run in four consecutive games and recorded at least one RBI in all three games of the series in El Paso. Over his last four games, Biggio is 5-for-13 (.385) with a double, a triple, a home run, five RBI, three walks, two stolen bases and five runs scored. He has also swiped five bases since the second half began.

Shay Whitcomb stole a base on Sunday night. Whitcomb has now stolen 11 bases in the second half, the most in the Pacific Coast League since the All-Star break. This season, Whitcomb is 19-for-20 in stolen base attempts, good for a 95% success rate.

RHP JP France tossed a scoreless inning in the series finale, striking out two. France has not allowed a run over his last three outings, covering 2.1 innings while allowing just one hit and striking out three.

Edwin Díaz went 1-for-4 with a home run on Sunday night. The homer was Díaz's first of the season with Sugar Land and his first since June 19 with the FCL Astros against the FCL Marlins.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys have stolen 34 bases since the start of the second half, the most in the Pacific Coast League.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field on Tuesday night after an off day on Monday to begin a two-week homestand. Sugar Land opens the homestand with a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds. Both teams have yet to announce a starting pitcher as first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT.. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2026

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