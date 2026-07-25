Wesneski Fans Seven, Whitcomb Drives in Three in Space Cowboys' 6-2 Win

Published on July 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - RHP Hayden Wesneski struck out seven batters for the second time during his major league rehab assignment as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (18-6, 50-48) defeated the Nashville Sounds (11-13, 54-45), 6-2 on Friday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Nashville struck first in the third, taking a 1-0 lead before the Space Cowboys captured the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Edwin Díaz and Jake Meyers both connected for singles to put two aboard before Joey Loperfido and Shay Whitcomb followed with consecutive RBI singles, giving Sugar Land a 2-1 advantage.

Making his third rehab appearance with the Space Cowboys, Wesneski turned in another strong outing. The right-hander allowed one unearned run on two hits over 4.1 innings while striking out seven, matching his high for the second time in three appearances with Sugar Land.

RHP Trey McLoughlin took over with one out in the fifth and kept the Sounds off the scoreboard, firing 1.2 hitless innings with one strikeout to preserve the one-run lead.

Sugar Land broke the game open in the sixth. Garret Guillemette reached on a fielding error before Tommy Sacco Jr. worked a walk and Díaz was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Cavan Biggio then lifted a sacrifice fly to extend the lead before Meyers drove in a run with an RBI single. Whitcomb capped the four-run inning with a two-run double, pushing the Space Cowboys in front, 6-1.

The bullpen closed out the victory over the final three innings. RHP Christian Roa tossed a scoreless seventh before RHP JP France followed with a scoreless eighth, striking out one. RHP Sam Carlson allowed one run in the ninth while striking out one as Sugar Land secured its sixth-straight win at home.

NOTABLE:

* Friday night's win was the sixth consecutive home victory for Sugar Land dating back to July 10. Sugar Land is now 13-2 in 15 games at Constellation Field during the second half of the season. * RHP Hayden Wesneski struck out seven batters for the second time in three rehab appearances with the Space Cowboys throwing 80 pitches, 49 for strikes, while topping out at 95.9 mph. * Cavan Biggio drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to right field on Friday, extending his RBI streak to seven games, the longest active RBI streak in Triple A. Biggio's seven-game streak is tied for the third-longest RBI streak at the Triple-A level this season. * Jake Meyers went 3-for-3 with an RBI, two walks and two runs scored on Friday. It was Meyers' first multi-hit game with the Space Cowboys this season and his first in a Sugar Land uniform since September 3, 2025 vs. Oklahoma City. * RHP Trey McLoughlin fired 1.2 hitless innings on Friday, marking the first time this season he has held an opponent hitless in an outing of more than one inning. McLoughlin fired 15 pitches, 11 for strikes and topped out at 93.3 mph. * Shay Whitcomb has recorded a multi-hit game in each of the first three games of Sugar Land's interleague series against Nashville. Whitcomb is 7-for-13 (.538/.538) with two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored while only striking out twice. * RHP Christian Roa has allowed a run in just one of his six appearances since rejoining the Space Cowboys on July 4.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys continue their six-game series against the Nashville Sounds with a doubleheader on Saturday at Constellation Field. RHP Ryan Weiss gets the start in Game 1 for Sugar Land opposite LHP Colton Gordon for the Sounds. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 5:05 pm CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2026

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