SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 7.23 vs. OKC

Published on July 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento River Cats (12-12/54-42) 4 vs. Oklahoma City Comets (11-12/52-45) 2

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 4-2, putting themselves at .500 for the first time during the second half and securing at least a split on the series...they have now won four-consecutive games for the first time since winning six-straight from June 4-10 vs. Tacoma and at Sugar Land...all nine Kitties recorded a hit for the 10th time this season, and first time in back-to-back games.

The River Cats did not record an extra-base-hit tonight...marked the 32nd time in franchise history Sacramento has won a game without an extra-base-hit and first time doing so since September 20, 2024 vs. Sugar Land.

Matt Wilkinson was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed two runs on three hits (1 HR) with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work.

Braxton Roxby earned the win, his fourth of the season...threw 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and fanning two batters...3.0 innings worked tied his career high, done also on June 6, 2025 with Double-A Richmond.

Carson Seymour earned his third save...threw 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and fanning three batters.

Scott Bandura went 1-for-3, extending his hitting streak to six-straight games...he is batting .520 (13-for-25) with two doubles, one home run, six RBI, five walks, one stolen base, a .720 slugging percentage and a 1.320 OPS in that span since July 17.

Parks Harber went 1-for-5...he has hit safely in all six games with Sacramento, batting .346 (9-for-26) with one double, one home run, seven RBI, three walks, a .433 on-base percentage and a .933 OPS.

Turner Hill went 1-for-2, extending his hitting streak to 11-straight games, the 3rd longest active hitting streak in the PCL...he is batting .455 (20-for-44) with three doubles, two triples, one home run, seven RBI, four walks, six stolen bases, a .682 slugging percentage and a 1.182 OPS in that span since July 8.

Dayson Croes went 2-for-3 with an RBI single...he is batting .526 (10-for-19) with four doubles, four RBI, one walk, a .737 slugging percentage and a 1.282 OPS in his last five games since July 12.

COMETS NOTES

The Oklahoma City Comets dropped tonight's game, 2-4, falling back below .500 in the second half, and are now 7-9 in their last 16 games.

Ronan Kopp was the starter and was dealt his second loss of the season...allowed two runs on two hits, with two walks and two strikeouts in just 1.0 inning...marked his first career Triple-A start and first start since 2023 with the High-A Great Lakes Loons.

Kiké Hernández (1-for-3) recorded his first home run of the season, a 388-foot, solo shot to center field...he is batting .232 (13-for-56) with three doubles, one triple, one home run, four RBI, five walks, and a .670 OPS in 16 games on major league rehab with the Comets.

Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-3 with a double, his 35th multi-hit game of the season...he leads the league in hits at 120 with the next-closest being Albuquerque's Zach Veen with 104...he is batting .353 (30-for-85) with four doubles, one home run, nine RBI, two walks, three stolen bases and an .806 OPS since June 24.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2026

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