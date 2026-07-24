Rodríguez Homers in 6-5 Loss Thursday Night

Published on July 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Las Vegas Aviators scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday night to come back and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-5. The Aviators have won two of the first three games of the series.

Chihuahuas left fielder Nick Solak went 3-for-5 with an RBI and his .318 batting average is seventh-best in the Pacific Coast League. Center fielder Carlos Rodríguez walked twice and hit a two-run home run, his fourth homer of the year and his second in the last four games. Catcher Anthony Vilar reached base four times on two hits and two walks.

El Paso reliever Michael Flynn pitched a scoreless inning Thursday, and he hasn't allowed any runs in his last seven outings, spanning 10 innings. Las Vegas pitching walked 10 batters for the second straight game. The Chihuahuas turned two double plays Thursday and their 105 double plays this season are the most in professional baseball.

Team Records: El Paso (8-15, 43-55), Las Vegas (15-9, 59-38)

Next Game: Friday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Jagger Haynes (0-0, -.--) vs. Las Vegas LHP Ryan Magdic (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Las Vegas 6 El Paso 5 - Thursday

WP: Suero (4-2)

LP: Routzahn (0-3)

S: Bowden (3)

Time: 2:56

Attn: 5,070







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2026

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