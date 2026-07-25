Reno Slugs Way to 7-6 Walk-off Win Thanks to Five Homers
Published on July 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces did all their Friday night damage with the long ball and matched their season high in homers with five, the last of which was a walk-off blast from Gavin Conticello that lifted Reno to a 7-6 win over the Tacoma Rainiers.
The fourth sellout crowd of the season was on hand at Greater Nevada Field, and they were treated to a power display by the Aces (13-12/45-55). LuJames Groover homered in each of his first two at-bats, both of which were leadoff shots as he started the second and fourth innings with a bang. That made Groover the fourth Ace this season with a two-homer game, the fourth of his professional career.
Anderdson Rojas, who is one of the three prior Aces with a multi-homer game, joined the dinger part by launching his fourth of the season out to right field in two-run fashion. Scoring on the play was Kristian Robinson, who had singled in the at-bat directly prior to Rojas.
Despite those blasts, the Rainiers (12-13/45-55) produced runs in three straight innings from the third through fifth frames. While each of the first two were solo tallies, Tacoma pushed across four in the last of those three innings to fully swing momentum in their favor.
Down but not out, the Aces kept up the fighting spirit and battled back with their final set of swings in the ninth, continuing to do all their damage with the big fly. Following a lineout, the returning A.J. Vukovich launched his sixth homer of the season in solo fashion to bring the game within a run.
A walk to Danny Serretti kept the situation in peril for the Rainiers, and Gavin Conticello delivered the final blow for the Aces by mashing a full count offering from Troy Taylor (0-3) deep over the fence in right field to give Reno a walk-off 7-6 victory.
Tonight's win marked their fifth walk-off win of the season, while Conticello's blast represented the 27th walk-off homer in Reno franchise history and the second of the 2026 campaign after Jacob Amaya achieved the feat first to give the Aces a 5-3 win in 11 innings over the Sacramento River Cats. Even further, the five homers slugged in the game matched their 2026 single-game best as they also blasted July 9 at home against Round Rock.
Starter Jose Cabrera was responsible for all six runs allowed, just the second time this season across all three levels that he has appeared at in which he has allowed more than four runs. Cabrera eventually left after 4.2 frames with nine hits allowed, two walks and two strikeouts, but was luckily taken off the hook for the loss.
Collecting the win was Juan Burgos (2-4), who entered and tossed a clean top of the ninth while striking out one batter in the process.
The trio of Groover, Robinson and Vukovich all ended their night with two hits, with only Robinson not logging a home run in the process. Robinson did double and score once courtesy of Rojas' fourth of the season, while both Rojas and Conticello closed their night with two RBI.
Tonight's victory levels the series between these pair of teams at 2-2, and both sides will look to gain the advantage when they meet again on Saturday from Greater Nevada Field at 6:35 p.m. PT.
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Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2026
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