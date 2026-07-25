Bees' Pioneer Day Comeback Comes up Short After Omaha's Home Run Barrage

Published on July 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Bees battled through a Pioneer Day slugfest in game four of the six-game set. Despite a comeback effort, Omaha's five home runs powered the Storm Chasers past Salt Lake 10-7 and handed the Bees their fourth consecutive defeat on Friday night.

Omaha 10, Salt Lake 7

WP: Ben Sears (6-1)

LP: Sam Aldegheri (4-5)

SV: Justin Topa (3)

Key Performers

Nelson Rada: 3-5, 3B, 2 RBI

Christian Moore: 2-5, R, 2 K

Cade Marlowe: 1-3, R, HR, RBI, BB, 2 K

Game Summary

To kick off the Pioneer Day celebrations, Salt Lake starter Sam Aldegheri delivered a clean first inning, enduring like a Utah pioneer by navigating through two groundouts and a flyout. The flawless frame marked the first 1-2-3 inning for the Bees pitching staff over their past 20 innings of play.

Abraham Toro opened the scoring by blasting his team-leading 16th home run of the season. The opposite-field blast was followed by an Omaha triple that scored and gave the visitors a 2-0 lead headed to the bottom of the second.

Capitalizing on a pair of leadoff walks to open the second inning, Salt Lake managed to load the bases but ultimately pushed across just one run. Yolmer Sánchez brought home the runner from third with a deep sacrifice fly to right field, cutting the lead in half.

The Storm Chasers coasted following an opening flyout in the third inning. In quick succession, a single, a double, and another single put runners in motion. The onslaught culminated in back-to-back home runs from the visitors: Abraham Toro launched a three-run blast for his second homer of the game, and Gavin Cross followed immediately with a solo shot. Peyton Wilson added a solo shot to cap off the three-homer frame, widening Omaha's advantage to 8-1 as the contest headed into the bottom of the third.

Salt Lake worked their way back into the game in the bottom of the frame. Rehabbing Adam Frazier doubled in Christian Moore who led off the inning with a single. His rehab counterpart, Travis d'Arnaud drove in Frazier with a single to secure the Bees' third run. Following a popout, Jeimer Candelario connected for a single. Nelson Rada then came through with a huge hit, blasting a triple into the left-center gap to score both runners and bring the Bees within three runs by the end of the third inning.

Sánchez hit a ringing double, and Frazier delivered yet again by grounding out to plate him from third. Following the fourth, Salt Lake faced an 8-6 deficit.

Both sides traded zeroes in the fifth inning as the rain showers filled the ballpark. After a leadoff flyout, former Bee Matthew Lugo crushed his ninth homer of the year, a solo moonshot that bounced on the parking lot beyond left field.

The game's scoring stayed put until the eighth inning when Cade Marlowe blasted his first homer as a Bee, deep onto the right field berm for a solo shot. The visitors got it right back in the top of the ninth when Brandon Drury singled in a run.

Despite Omaha adding an insurance run in the top of the ninth, Salt Lake was unable to orchestrate a comeback. The Bees went scoreless in their final frame, securing their fourth consecutive defeat.

Game Notes

Tonight's loss marked the Bees' fourth straight defeat at home, the longest losing streak of the season. It is one shy of the ballpark record, dropping five straight games twice in 2025 (April 12-24 vs. RNO/OKC; May 7-11 vs. SUG). It also secured the second straight six-game series lost inside The Ballpark at America First Square; Salt Lake had yet to drop a six-game set in 2026 prior to the series defeat to Las Vegas on June 30-July 5.

Salt Lake fell to 13-5 on Fridays this season and have lost two of their last three home games on the day of the week (July 3 vs. Las Vegas and tonight).

Omaha hit five homers tonight, the second time Salt Lake has surrendered that many longballs (June 28 at Albuquerque). It is also the seventh time in 2026 that Bees pitching allowed a two-homer game to a hitter, doing so with Abraham Toro tonight.

Pablo Reyes was the first Bee to reach base, doing so to leadoff the second inning. He pushes his on-base streak to 11 games on the free pass. Reyes swiped his 16th base of the year after reaching.

Veteran infielder Jeimer Candelario reached via the free pass in the second inning. Tonight's first baseman extended his on-base streak to a season high 13 games on the walk. Candelario pushed his hit streak to four games by hitting a single into the right-center gap in the third.

Nelson Rada has a hit in back-to-back games, singling in the second inning. The Futures Game participant tripled home two runs in the bottom of the third. Rada's three-bagger was his fifth of the season. The outfielder has hits in four of his last five games. He's one RBI away from 30 on the season and four away from 50 at the Triple-A level.

Yolmer Sánchez drove in a run for the second consecutive game, bringing home Salt Lake's first run with a deep sacrifice fly to right field that plated inning-opening baserunner Pablo Reyes. Following a pair of stellar defensive plays in the preceding half-inning, the former 2019 White Sox Gold Glover led off the fourth by striking his 160th career Triple-A double off the wall in left field.

Starter Sam Aldegheri gave up four homers tonight, his career-high in a single outing. For the first time since throwing three innings on May 28 at Round Rock, the left-handed pitcher failed to advance to the fifth frame. Aldegheri logged 4.2 innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits while registering four strikeouts and a single walk, a base on balls total he hadn't matched since May 12. It's the first time in his professional career he's given up 10 hits on one appearance.

By hitting a single with one out in the third inning, Christian Moore kept his hitting and on-base streaks alive at three games. That hit marked the 185th of his career in the minor leagues. Soon after, he came around to score on a double, recording his 90th run at the Triple-A level.

Rehabbing Adam Frazier doubled in his first RBI as a Bee, giving the Bees their second run of the game in the third inning. The infielder has hits in each of his last three games. It was his first extra-base hit with Salt Lake.

In his five games with Salt Lake, Travis d'Arnaud, Frazier's fellow rehab partner, has recorded hits in three performances. He picked up his second RBI for the Bees by singling home the other veteran, driving in the third run of the matchup for Salt Lake.

Cade Marlowe drew a walk in the fourth inning to stretch his on-base streak to three games. He later launched his first home run as a Bee with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, securing hits in back-to-back games. Between his time with Las Vegas and Salt Lake, this blast marked his eighth home run of the year.

For the first time since July 10, right-hander Huascar Ynoa pitched beyond a single inning. He tossed 1.1 frames of one-run ball, striking out one and issuing two walks on a total of 25 pitches.

Dillon Tate was dominant in his seventh outing as a Bee. The righty spun back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the seventh and eighth innings. He struck out two in his efforts.

Rob Kaminsky threw a single inning, yielding four hits and a lone run, but he successfully collected his first strikeout since July 5 against Las Vegas.

Up Next

The Bees look to snap their four game skid in the penultimate matchup of the series on Saturday evening against the Omaha Storm Chasers. The opening pitch at The Ballpark at America First Square is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MDT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2026

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