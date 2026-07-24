Sacramento Pitching Again Limits Comets

Published on July 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets suffered a third straight defeat in a 4-2 loss to the Sacramento River Cats Thursday night at Sutter Health Park. Sacramento (12-12/54-42) took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Comets (11-12/52-45) cut the deficit in half with a sacrifice fly from Zach Ehrhard in the third inning, but the River Cats got the run back in the bottom of the frame. Kiké Hernández connected on a solo homer for the Comets in the fourth inning to make it a one-run ballgame. Sacramento extended the lead to 4-2 in the sixth inning. The Comets put just one runner in scoring position over the final three innings.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City has dropped each of the last three contests and has lost five of six games out of the All-Star Break...This is OKC's first three-game losing skid since June 21-24, and the Comets have started a series with three straight losses for the first time this season.

-The Comets have been held to a combined six runs through the first three games of the series. This is the first time since Sept. 4-6, 2025 at Sugar Land the Comets scored three runs or less in three straight games (five runs total).

-Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández continued a Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-3 with a solo homer in the fourth inning while playing seven innings in left field. The longball was his first during the rehab assignment...Hernández was placed on the Dodgers' Injured List May 27 due to a left oblique strain. Through four games of his current rehab assignment, Hernández is 4-for-14 with a double, homer and RBI.

-Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Edwin Díaz also continued a Major League Rehab Assignment. Pitching for the second time in as many games, Díaz forced a fly out to left field against his lone batter to close the fifth inning. He threw six pitches (three strikes)...Across two outings with Oklahoma City, Díaz has tossed 1.0 inning with one run, one hit and two strikeouts...The three-time All-Star is recovering from surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow.

-Ryan Fitzgerald finished 2-for-3 with a double and has collected a hit in each of the first six games of the road trip, going 12-for-24 (.500) with two doubles, a homer and five RBI.

Next Up: The Comets look to get back on track in Sacramento Friday night starting at 8:45 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2026

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