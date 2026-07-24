OKC Comets Game Notes - July 24, 2026

Published on July 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (11-12/52-45) vs. Sacramento River Cats (12-12/54-42)

Game #98 of 149/Second Half #24 of 75/Road #49 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Blake Snell (0-0, 3.38) vs. SAC-LHP Cesar Perdomo (1-1, 10.29)

Friday, July 24, 2026 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 8:45 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they continue their series against the Sacramento River Cats at 8:45 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park. The Comets have lost three consecutive games for the first time since June 21-24 and will try to avoid matching their longest losing streak of the season of four games April 23-26 against Tacoma...Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is scheduled to start for OKC as he continues a Major League Rehab Assignment.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets suffered a third straight defeat in a 4-2 loss to the Sacramento River Cats Thursday night at Sutter Health Park. Sacramento took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Comets cut the deficit in half with a sacrifice fly from Zach Ehrhard in the third inning, but the River Cats got the run back in the bottom of the frame. Kiké Hernández connected on a solo homer for the Comets in the fourth inning to make it a one-run ballgame. Sacramento extended the lead to 4-2 in the sixth inning. The Comets put just one runner in scoring position over the final three innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Blake Snell continues a Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC for the second time this season...During his first outing of the current rehab assignment July 18 at Tacoma, Snell faced six batters while throwing 1.1 innings and 32 pitches. He struck out four batters while surrendering a hit and a walk...Snell is currently on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 60-day Injured List following surgery to remove loose bodies in his left elbow. This marks his second stint on the IL this season after missing the start of the year with left shoulder fatigue...Snell began his season with three rehab starts, including one with OKC May 3 at Round Rock (ND, 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K), before returning to the Dodgers for a start May 9 vs. Atlanta and landing back on the IL six days later...Snell is in his second season with the Dodgers after signing as a free agent in November 2024...Last season with LAD, Snell went 5-4 with a 2.35 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and .230 BAA in 11 regular season starts. He missed close to four months due to left shoulder inflammation...He took home his first World Series title in 2025, appearing in six postseason games, including in relief during the Game 7 clincher in Toronto...Snell is a two-time Cy Young Award winner (2018 with TB; 2023 with SD)...Tampa Bay selected Snell in the first round (52nd overall) in the 2011 MLB Draft from Shorewood (Wash.) High School.

Against the River Cats: 2026: 3-6 2025: 13-8 All-time: 80-77 At SAC: 40-36

The Comets play the River Cats for the final time this season as they meet for their only series at Sutter Health Park...During the first series June 16-21 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, both teams won three games to close the first half. Austin Gauthier led the OKC offense with nine hits (.563 AVG, 5 RBI, 5 BB) and Zach Ehrhard collected a two-homer, four-RBI game June 17. Cole Irvin tossed 6.0 scoreless frames June 20...In last season's series, Sacramento won four of the first five games before the Comets went 12-4 over the final 16 meetings, including a 7-2 record at Sutter Health Park. The Comets' 13 wins against the River Cats in 2025 marked their most in a single season and OKC scored seven runs or more in nine of their 13 victories...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 48-41 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry although the River Cats have won each of the last four meetings against OKC.

Post-Break Stumbles: The Comets went into the All-Star Break having won four straight games, five of six games and six of eight games and stood a season-best 11 games above .500 at 51-40. Now, the Comets have lost five of six games out of the break, including three straight losses in Sacramento...Three of the Comets' last four losses have been by four runs or more. Wednesday's 7-1 loss marked OKC's largest margin of defeat since a 10-1 loss against the River Cats June 16. OKC lost Tuesday's series opener, 7-3, and this week marked the first time the Comets lost consecutive games by four or more runs since a three-game skid July 27-30, 2025...The Comets have started the series against the River Cats with three straight losses for the first time this season and first time since Sept. 2-6, 2025 when OKC lost five in a row to begin a set at Sugar Land.

Quiet Riot: The Comets have been held to a combined six runs through the first three games of the series. OKC has scored two runs or less each of the last two nights, marking the second time that has happened this season and first time since scoring a total of three runs May 12-13 in Albuquerque...This is also the first time since Sept. 4-6, 2025 at Sugar Land that the Comets have scored three runs or less in three straight games (five runs)...Oklahoma City was held 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position Thursday and through the first three games of the Sacramento series is 1-for-17 with RISP and 5-for-38 (.132) with runners on base...OKC has been held to seven hits or less in three straight games for the first time since May 22-24 vs. Reno, going 20-for-96 (.208) overall this series. OKC had entered this series batting .344 (84-for-244) over the previous seven games and had recorded at least 10 hits in five straight games...The Comets entered this series leading the PCL in homers (119) and SLG (.458) this season, while ranking third with 602 runs scored and with a .829 OPS, but over the last three games have compiled a league-low six runs, .208 AVG, .264 OBP, .281 SLG and .545 OPS...The Comets have been blanked in 23 of 27 innings this week...OKC is now 2-22 when scoring three runs or less this season and the team has lost 18 of its last 19 games when scoring four runs or less.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández continued a Major League Rehab Assignment last night, going 1-for-3 with a solo homer in the fourth inning while playing seven innings in left field. The longball was his first during the rehab assignment. Hernández was placed on the Dodgers' Injured List May 27 due to a left oblique strain and through four games of his current rehab assignment, Hernández is 4-for-14 with a double, homer and RBI...Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Edwin Díaz also continued a Major League Rehab Assignment last night. Pitching for the second time in as many games, Díaz forced a fly out to left field against his lone batter to close the fifth inning. He threw six pitches (three strikes). Across two outings with Oklahoma City, Díaz has tossed 1.0 inning with one run, one hit and two strikeouts as the three-time All-Star is recovering from surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow...The Comets have had at least one player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment for 74 of 76 games starting April 21.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald finished 2-for-3 with a double Thursday and has collected a hit in each of the first six games of the road trip, going 12-for-24 (.500) with two doubles, a homer, five RBI and three multi-hit games...During the current stretch, he went 5-for-5 Sunday to set a career-high mark with five hits for the third five-hit performance by a Comets hitter this season, joining Heyseong Kim (March 28 vs. ABQ) and Chuckie Robinson (May 17 at ABQ). Yesterday was his team-leading 35th multi-hit game of the season...Fitzgerald has hit safely in 18 of his last 20 games, batting .353 (30-for-85) since June 24...He leads all players in the Minors with 120 hits this season, and among PCL leaders, ranks fifth in total bases (174), tied for fifth with 22 doubles, sixth in AVG (.319), seventh with 61 RBI and eighth with 64 runs scored.

Winding Road: With yesterday's defeat, the Comets fell to 5-11 in their last 16 road games and have now lost five of their last six road games and six of their last eight away from OKC...The Comets have each of the last three road series in an 0-2 hole...Oklahoma City owned a 20-12 road record June 10 and currently sits at 25-23 in road games...The Comets are now 6-12 on the road against West Division teams this season...The Comets have been limited to four runs or less in eight of their last road defeats, including all five losses during the current road trip.

Ehr Wolf: Zach Ehrhard went 2-for-3 with a RBI last night and has hit safely in each of his last four games, going 7-for-16 (.438) with three RBI. He's also picked up at least one hit in five of his last six games, going 10-for-23 (.435)...This month, Ehrhard is slashing .333/.444/.549 in 14 games played.

Around the Horn: Jack Suwinski's seven-game hitting streak came to an end last night as he flied out in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. He batted .400 (10-for-25) with five extra-base hits and six RBI during the stretch...At 91 career doubles, Ryan Ward is one shy of tying for second place all-time in the Bricktown era and two doubles shy of tying the record of 93 held by Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002)...The Comets surrendered 10 hits, all singles, last night and have now allowed double-digit hits in each of the first three games of the series (33 H). This is the first time that has happened since a four-game stretch of double-digit hits allowed June 10-13 in Charlotte (46 H).







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2026

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