OKC Comets Game Notes - July 23, 2025

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (11-11/52-44) vs. Sacramento River Cats (11-12/53-42)

Game #97 of 149/Second Half #23 of 75/Road #48 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Ronan Kopp (2-1, 8.07) vs. SAC-LHP Matt Wilkinson (1-2, 3.93)

Thursday, July 23, 2026 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 8:45 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek their first win of the series against the Sacramento River Cats when the teams meet for the third time in their series at 8:45 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park...The Comets will try to avoid three consecutive losses for the first time since June 21-24...OKC is now 1-4 during its nine-game West Coast road trip.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets fell behind early and had another quiet day on offense during a 7-1 loss against the Sacramento River Cats Wednesday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. Sacramento raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by Parks Harber. The Comets got on the board in the second inning with a sacrifice fly by Noah Miller. The River Cats responded with three runs in the bottom of the second capped by a two-run shot from Scott Bandura, extending the lead to 5-1. The River Cats scored a pair of two-out runs in the sixth inning on a single from Harber. The Comets stayed stuck on one run for the rest of the game, going 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Ronan Kopp (2-1) is set to start as he makes his 32nd appearance (first start) of the season...He last pitched July 18 at Tacoma, facing three batters with one walk...Over his last eight appearances, Kopp holds a 1.29 ERA...He ranks third on OKC with 31 appearances this season...Tonight will mark Kopp's first start since the 2023 season when he started 21 games for High-A Great Lakes...Kopp, who is in his second season with OKC, was drafted by the Dodgers in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of South Mountain Community College. He was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster this past offseason.

Ryder Ryan (3-4) is scheduled to pitch as a bulk reliever and make his 17th appearance of the season...He last pitched July 17 at Tacoma, taking the loss after tossing 2.0 innings with two runs (one earned), four hits, one walk and two strikeouts...Ryan was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for June 8-14 following two relief appearances in Charlotte, throwing a combined 6.2 scoreless frames with two hits, one walk and nine K's...The righty has MLB experience with Seattle (2023) and Pittsburgh (2024) and made his MLB debut with the Mariners Aug. 11, 2023 vs. Baltimore...He is the older brother of Comets pitcher River Ryan (IL) and signed with the Dodgers Jan. 28 as a minor league free agent.

Against the River Cats: 2026: 3-5 2025: 13-8 All-time: 80-76 At SAC: 40-35

The Comets play the River Cats for the final time this season as they meet for their only series at Sutter Health Park...During the first series June 16-21 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, both teams won three games to close the first half. Austin Gauthier led the OKC offense with nine hits (.563 AVG, 5 RBI, 5 BB) and Zach Ehrhard collected a two-homer, four-RBI game June 17. Cole Irvin tossed 6.0 scoreless frames June 20...In last season's series, Sacramento won four of the first five games before the Comets went 12-4 over the final 16 meetings, including a 7-2 record at Sutter Health Park. The Comets' 13 wins against the River Cats in 2025 marked their most in a single season and OKC scored seven runs or more in nine of their 13 victories...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 48-40 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

Post-Break Stumbles: The Comets went into the All-Star Break having won four straight games, five of six games and six of eight games and stood a season-best 11 games above .500 at 51-40. Now, the Comets have lost four of five games out of the break, with each of the last three losses by four or more runs...Wednesday's 7-1 loss marked OKC's largest margin of defeat since a 10-1 loss against the River Cats June 16. OKC lost Tuesday's series opener, 7-3, and this week marks the first time the Comets have lost consecutive games by four or more runs since a three-game skid July 27-30, 2025.

Stalled: The Comets' offense was limited to one run Wednesday as the Comets were held to their lowest run total since also scoring one run June 16 vs. Sacramento at home. Yesterday marked the seventh time this season OKC was held to one run in a game, but just the second time since May 23...That June 16 game against the River Cats was also the last game OKC did not collect an extra-base hit, as all six of OKC's hits Wednesday were singles. The Comets went 2-for-20 with runners on base and 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, leaving 12 runners on...Oklahoma City has now scored just four runs over the last two games and were last held to a total of four runs or less over a two-game span June 14 in Charlotte and June 16 vs. Sacramento...OKC has been held under 10 hits in consecutive games for the first time since June 24 at Reno (22 games). OKC entered this series batting .344 (84-for-244) over the previous seven games and had recorded at least 10 hits in five straight games...OKC is now 2-21 when scoring three runs or less this season and the team has lost 17 of its last 18 games when scoring four runs or less.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Edwin Díaz made his first appearance with Oklahoma City on a Major League Rehab Assignment yesterday. Díaz faced three batters in the sixth inning, allowing one run and one hit with two strikeouts. He threw 19 pitches (12 strikes). The three-time All-Star is recovering from loose bodies in his right elbow...Kiké Hernández did not play yesterday after going 1-for-3 while playing seven innings at third base Tuesday. He is expected to return to the lineup tonight. Hernández was placed on the Dodgers' Injured List May 27 due to a left oblique strain. Through three games of his current rehab assignment, he is 3-for-11 with a double...The Comets have had at least one LAD player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment for 73 of OKC's 75 games since April 21.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald picked up a hit yesterday and has collected a hit in each of the first five games of the road trip, going 10-for-21 (.476) with a double, homer and five RBI...On Sunday, he went 5-for-5 to set a career-high mark with five hits for the third five-hit performance by a Comets hitter this season, joining Heyseong Kim (March 28 vs. ABQ) and Chuckie Robinson (May 17 at ABQ)...Fitzgerald has hit safely in 17 of his last 19 games, batting .341 (28-for-82) since June 24...He leads all players in the Minors with 118 hits this season, and among PCL leaders, ranks fifth in total bases (171), tied for fifth with 21 doubles, sixth in AVG (.316) and seventh with 61 RBI.

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski went 1-for-2 with two walks Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He is batting .400 (10-for-25) with five extra-base hits and six RBI during the stretch. The outfielder has also hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games since June 27, batting .390 (23-for-59) with nine extra-base hits and 13 RBI..,Suwinski ranks second in the league with 45 extra-base hits, tied for second with 24 doubles, third with 67 RBI and a .569 SLG, fourth with 19 home runs and 178 total bases and tied for fourth with 70 runs.

Winding Road: With yesterday's defeat, the Comets fell to 5-10 in their last 15 road games and have now lost four of their last five road games and five of their last seven away from OKC The Comets have started each of the last two series and four of the last six series in an 0-2 hole, including each of their last three road series. However, OKC has not opened a series with three straight losses this season...Oklahoma City owned a 20-12 road record June 10 and currently sits at 25-22 in road games...The Comets are now 6-11 on the road against West Division teams this season...The Comets have started nine of 10 road series this season in a 1-1 tie or down 0-2.

Way of the K: Oklahoma City pitchers struck out 10 batters yesterday, reaching double-figures for the third time in five games since the All-Star Break (46 K). The Comets have notched at least 10 strikeouts in 11 of the last 18 games, and OKC's 180 K since June 27 (18 G) are most in the PCL by 12 despite playing one fewer game than most teams.

Around the Horn: Hyeseong Kim is 7-for-16 (.434) to start the road trip. Kim has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 13-for-33 (.394) with four extra-base hits and five RBI, and in his last eight games, he is 12-for-29 (.414)...The Comets have committed an error in five straight games (8 E) to match a season-high previously set April 10-15...The Comets saw their six-game home run streak snapped Wednesday. Oklahoma City had swatted 11 home runs throughout the streak...At 91 career doubles, Ryan Ward is one shy of tying for second place all-time in the Bricktown era and two doubles shy of tying the record of 93 held by Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002).







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2026

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