Sixth Inning Sinks Tacoma on Wednesday Night in Reno

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (10-13/43-55) fell 10-7 to the Reno Aces (12-10/45-53) Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Patrick Wisdom hit his league-leading 26th home run of the season and finished 2-for-5 with a team-best four RBI. Connor Joe turned in his third three-hit game of the season and stole home in the seventh inning. Reid VanScoter recorded a scoreless frame with two strikeouts in his Triple-A debut.

After three scoreless frames, Tacoma got on the board first in the top of the fourth inning. Rob Refsnyder worked a leadoff walk and moved into scoring position when Michael Arroyo beat out an infield single. Then, Patrick Wisdom (26) crushed a three-run blast 412 feet over the right-center field wall, giving the Rainiers a 3-0 lead.

Reno tallied their first run of the night in the home half of the fourth inning. LuJames Groover lined a double off the right field wall to lead off the frame and came home to score on a groundout from Jose Fernandez, making it 3-1.

The Aces took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Christian Cerda and Angel Ortiz hit back-to-back singles to start the frame and the pair advanced to second and third when Anderson Rojas laid down a sacrifice bunt. Then, Demetrio Crisantes dropped a double into shallow right-center field, pushing Ortiz up to second and plating Cerda from third to make it 3-2. Crisantes moved up to third and Ortiz trotted home when Groover lined a single into right field, tying the game at three. Pena punched a single of his own into left field, scoring Crisantes without a throw to give Reno a 4-3 lead.

The Aces broke the game open in the sixth inning. Danny Serretti smacked a leadoff triple into center field and scored on a Cerda single to left to make it 5-3. Cerda made it to second on a fielding error and came home to give Reno a three-run lead two batters later when Rojas tripled on a towering fly ball to right field. Then, Crisantes drove a single into center field, plating Rojas from third to make it 7-3. Groover roped a double to deep center field for his third hit of the contest, scoring Crisantes with ease and extending the Aces' lead to five. Then, Pena lined a single to right-center field, putting runners on the corners with one out. The next batter, Fernandez, brought Groover home to score with a sacrifice fly to deep left field, making it 9-3. Pavin Smith kept the inning moving by drawing a walk, pushing Pena into scoring position with two outs. Then, Serretti laced a single into center field for his second hit of the inning. Pena hustled home to cap-off a six-run frame for Reno, 10-3.

The Rainiers began to chip away in the top of the seventh inning. Ryan Bliss worked a leadoff walk and advanced to second two batters later when Arroyo was hit by a pitch. Then, Patrick Wisdom ripped a double into the left-center field gap, his second extra-base hit of the game. Arroyo stopped at third as Bliss hustled home, making it 10-4. Then, Lazaro Montes plated Arroyo with a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing Tacoma within five. Connor Joe beat out an infield single to keep the inning going, scoring Wisdom from second to make it 10-6. Joe advanced to second on a throwing error and moved up to third when ball four to Stuart Fairchild went to the backstop. Joe stole home after the throw to second in an attempt to catch Fairchild stealing but the double steal was successful, bringing the Rainiers within three.

Tacoma was set down in order in the top of the ninth inning, falling 10-7 to the Reno Aces in game two of the six-game set. The Rainiers look to regain the series lead Thursday night with the RHP Carson Fulmer slated to start. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Patrick Wisdom crushed his PCL-best 26th home run of the season in the fourth inning Wednesday night...he finished 2-for-5 with a double, home run, four RBI, and two runs scored...Wisdom's 26 home runs are the most by a Rainiers hitter in the team's first 98 games since at least 2005...his .123 HR/PA ratio is the best single-season home run rate by a minor league hitter since at least 2005 (min. 100 PA).

INF Connor Joe turned in his third three-hit performance of the season Wednesday, finishing 3-for-5 with an RBI and run scored...Joe is batting .386 (17x44) against Reno this season, the fourth-best average against Aces' pitching (min. 30 PA) and his .682 SLG also ranks fourth.

LHP Reid VanScoter made his Triple-A debut Wednesday night, tossing a scoreless seventh inning while striking out two.

INF Ryan Bliss extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a walk in the seventh inning Wednesday...it's Bliss' longest on-base streak of the season and tied for the fourth-longest by a Rainiers hitter...since the streak started on July 1, Bliss ranks fifth in the PCL with a .492 OBP.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2026

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