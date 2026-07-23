Hit Parade Helps Reno Knot Series with Tacoma

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Hits were the theme of the evening for the Reno Aces, ending their night with 20 total knocks, including one from every Ace, that produced 10 runs to hand the Tacoma Rainiers a 10-7 defeat on Wednesday.

The Aces (13-10/45-53) plated all their runs over three consecutive frames from the fourth through the sixth in response to the Rainiers (10-13/43-55) breaking the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth.

A Jose Fernandez RBI groundout put Reno on the board before they took the lead in the fifth with a trio of runs. Striking first was the newest of Aces, Demetrio Crisantes, as his pop fly into shallow center landed in between a trio of Rainiers defenders.

LuJames Groover continued his hot momentum from a three-hit game in the opener last night by lining a single into right field to keep the line moving. Up last to put the cherry on the frame was a Manuel Pena single into left, easily scoring Crisantes.

Reno doubled that total when they dropped six runs in the sixth inning, doing so on the strength of an inning that featured two triples. The first came from Danny Serretti as he opened the inning, quickly scoring on a Christian Cerda single.

Anderdson Rojas was there to deliver the other after the first out of the frame, as his fly ball to right field got lost in the lights by Rainiers outfielder Connor Joe leading to the second triple of the frame. That was the first time that the Aces have hit two triples in the same inning since they did so in the seventh inning of a 15-1 win at Albuquerque on July 18, 2025.

There were four more Aces hits in the inning leading to four runs, which included a Groover RBI double and RBI singles from Serretti and Crisantes. Reno ended that frame with six hits, matching their most in an inning this season.

That was all the offense in the contest for Reno, but not before they ended the night with a whopping 20 hits in the contest (one from each Ace in the starting lineup). Tonight's effort marked the first time since June 20, 2025 at El Paso that the Aces tallied 20 hits but was the first time in franchise history in which they scored 10 or less runs.

Four different Aces had three-hit games including Crisantes, Groover, Serretti, and Angel Ortiz. Both Crisantes and Groover drove in a pair with their knocks, as did Fernandez despite logging just two hits. For Groover, two of his three hits were doubles.

Starter Yu-Min Lin (5-7) ended as the starter of record, working into the sixth inning after allowing only three runs on five hits with five strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work. There to convert his first save of the season was Isaiah Campbell (S, 1), as he locked down the final six outs of the game without allowing a hit and striking out two.

Now sitting in a level series, both teams will look to gain an advantage when they meet for game three at Greater Nevada Field at 6:35 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2026

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