Dirty Sodas Drop Second Straight to Storm Chasers, 8-3

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - In an 8-3 defeat against Omaha, the Dirty Sodas surrendered runs during the initial three innings. Even though Utah mounted a late response featuring a two-run sixth inning and a ninth-inning RBI triple from Pablo Reyes, they were unable to pull off the comeback, marking their second consecutive loss to the Storm Chasers.

Omaha 8, Salt Lake 3

WP: Easton McGee (5-2)

LP: Alek Manoah (1-6)

Key Performers

Jeimer Candelario: 2-3, 2B, RBI, BB

Pablo Reyes: 1-4, R, 3B, RBI, BB

Kyren Paris: 1-4, R, BB, 2 K

Game Summary

Omaha's Gavin Cross drove in the game's first run with a pulled homer to the right field berm off Dirty Sodas starter Alek Manoah, giving Omaha an early 1-0 lead. The Storm Chasers maintained their one-run edge through the end of the first inning, as Manoah worked around a walk to induce a pair of lineouts.

Following a 1-2-3 bottom of the frame for Utah, Omaha kickstarted the second with a lead-off single. Although the Dirty Sodas infield nearly turned a double play, Luca Tresh followed by launching a two-run shot into the visitors' bullpen-the Storm Chasers' second home run of the contest. The momentum continued as Peyton Wilson drew a walk right after the blast, and Gavin Cross delivered an RBI single to extend the Storm Chasers' advantage to four after an inning and a half.

Omaha scored for the third straight inning, taking advantage of two walks and a wild pitch while scattering a double and a single. They led by six headed into the bottom of the third after the two-run top half.

The game turned into a pitchers' duel over the next few frames until the bottom of the sixth, when the Dirty Sodas sparked a rally. With nobody out, Pablo Reyes reached base on an error, and Kyren Paris followed with a single to put two runners on. Jeimer Candelario delivered a clutch RBI single into the right field corner, driving in Utah's first run of the contest. The Dirty Sodas continued to capitalize on defensive miscues as Cade Marlowe put the ball in play, forcing another error that allowed Utah's second run to cross the plate.

Drew Waters earned one of the runs right back on the first pitch of the seventh inning, piercing his 11th homer of the season deep onto the berm beyond the right field wall. Omaha led 7-2 headed to the bottom of the second. Waters came through in the following inning, the eighth, singling and scoring another run to extend their lead to 8-2.

Pablo Reyes made things interesting with an RBI triple off the wall with two outs in the bottom of the ninth but it was too late for a comeback as the Dirty Sodas fell 8-3, dropping their second straight game at the hands of the Storm Chasers, who now hold a six-game win streak.

Game Notes

Salt Lake was handed their 10th Wednesday loss this season tonight, one shy of their most on a single day of the week (11 defeats on Saturday). They fall to 3-6 at home on Wednesdays playing as the Utah Dirty Sodas, the most home losses of any single day.

The Bees have lost four of their last five games when donning the Utah Dirty Sodas identity, with a 4-0 win on July 1 vs. Las Vegas being the only victory. In that stretch, Salt Lake has allowed an average of 9.4 runs while only scoring 5.4 runs.

Salt Lake arms allowed multiple home runs for the 32nd game this season, as Omaha managed two longballs tonight. The Bees are 11-21 in games when the opponent leaves the yard two or more times and are 6-11 at home in that category.

Making his ninth start of the year, right-hander Alek Manoah struggled to pitch past the third inning for the fifth time this season. Over three innings of work, he surrendered six runs on seven hits and four walks while recording a single strikeout.

Salt Lake left 11 men on base and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position while grounding into a pair of double plays. They have left double-digit runners on base in three of their last four games bringing their season total to 783 left on base, the second-highest number in the PCL to Reno's 803. They also struck out four times with runners on second and third tonight; their season total of 284 leads the PCL.

With one out in the second, Kyren Paris pushed his on-base streak to 13 games with a walk. Tonight's shortstop is a game shy of his season-high of 14 straight games reaching base. Paris singled in his third at-bat to extend his hit streak to a season-high 12 games.

Jeimer Candelario was the second straight Dirty Soda to reach base via a walk with one out in the bottom of the second. The veteran set a season-high for an on-base streak as he's reached in 10 straight games. Candelario has hits in back-to-back games after he doubled with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. The infielder made it back-to-back games with multiple hits, knocking in the Dirty Sodas first run of the game on an RBI single in the sixth.

To start a two out rally in the third, Christian Moore lined a single into left field. Tonight's third baseman has hits in back-to-back games. Moore's knock was his 80th of the season and his 15th in the month of July.

In his third game of his rehab assignment, Adam Frazier walked in his second at-bat of the game. He's reached in back-to-back games and has reached in two of the three games as a Bee. Frazier gathered his second hit with Salt Lake in his fourth at-bat with a leadoff single in the seventh.

Following a strikeout in his initial at-bat, Cade Marlowe earned a walk to reach base for the first time as a Bee since joining the club from the Athletics yesterday. He collected his first Salt Lake RBI in the two-run seventh on a fielder's choice.

In his second at-bat, Bryce Teodosio walked. He's reached base in four of his last five games.

With one out in the sixth inning, Logan Porter reached base via the free pass. The catchers reached base in three straight games. Porter's walk counted for his 185th in his Triple-A career.

Pablo Reyes drew a walk in the seventh inning following an unsuccessful challenge, pushing his on-base streak to nine games. This free pass marked his 40th walk of the year, combining his stints with El Paso and Salt Lake. Later in the ninth, he drove in a run with a two-out triple off the wall, extending his hitting streak to six games, just one short of his season-best seven-game stretch.

Houston Harding worked two innings of scoreless work out of the bullpen. The southpaw has scoreless outings in back-to-back games.

In his first at-bat off the bench, Yolmer Sánchez reached base on a walk. The base on balls was his 40th of the season.

Shaun Anderson collected his 405th Triple-A strikeout tonight in his two innings of work. He tallied three punchouts in his outing.

Recording a one-run eighth was Justin Dunn. The righty gave up one run in his lone inning tonight, but struck out the side. His third and final strikeout of the effort was his 660th professional punchout as well as the 115th Triple-A strikeout in his career.

Dillon Tate delivered his fourth straight scoreless outing with a shutout ninth inning. The reliever picked up his second strikeout as a Bee in the frame and now holds a 1.59 ERA in his first six appearances with Salt Lake.

Up Next

Game three of the series between the Salt Lake Bees and the Omaha Storm Chasers takes place on Thirsty Thursday at The Ballpark at America First Square. The action gets underway with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MDT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2026

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