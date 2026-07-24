Space Cowboys and Sounds Postponed on Thursday Night

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Thursday night's scheduled game between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Nashville Sounds has been postponed due to the effects of Tropical Storm Bertha.

The game will now be made up on Saturday, July 25 as part of a doubleheader. The Space Cowboys and Sounds will play two seven-inning games, with first pitch of Game One scheduled for 5:05 pm and first pitch of Game Two scheduled to begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One. Gates will open at 4:30 pm.

Fans with tickets for Thursday night's game can exchange them for any remaining 2026 Space Cowboys regular-season home game by visiting the Ticket Office at Constellation Field during normal business hours or by contacting the Space Cowboys ticket office over the phone at (281) 240-4487 or via email at tickets@slspacecowboys.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2026

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