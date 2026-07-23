Express Defeat Isotopes, 14-1

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Round Rock Express scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back, on their way to a 14-1 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Jarred Kelenic and John Taylor led the way offensively, as each collected four hits from the top two spots of the Express batting order. Kelenic was a triple shy of the cycle and Taylor had four RBI.

Topes Scope: - Chad Stevens was 3-for-4, his fifth game with three hits this year and first time since June 23 vs. Salt Lake. Stevens is 7-for-18 in his last five contests after going through a 3-for-25 drought that spanned seven games (July 4-17).

- Brenton Doyle re-started his rehab assignment, playing in his first game since July 4. Doyle was 2-for-4 and knocked in Albuquerque's lone run with an eighth-inning single.

- Albuquerque did not compile an extra-base hit in a contest for the eighth time this year (last: July 7 at Sugar Land). It is their most games in one season without an extra-base hit since 2018 (also eight).

- The Isotopes suffered their most lopsided defeat to the Express at home in franchise history (previous, 18-6 loss on May 25, 2023). Thursday was the 140th matchup between the two clubs in the Duke City, with each team winning 70 games.

- Round Rock collected 20 hits on the afternoon, tied for the second-most allowed by Albuquerque in a contest this year (also: May 17 vs. OKC). The Isotopes relented 24 knocks on June 17 vs. Sugar Land. Additonally, it marked the fourth time Albuquerque let up at least 20 hits in a game to Round Rock in franchise history (most: 23 on July 4, 2011).

- The Isotopes allowed their most runs in a game since they fell 21-8 to Sugar Land on June 17. It was only their second instance relenting double-digits in the run column in 28 games since then.

- Albuquerque turned three double plays, tied for a season high (five previous times: last, July 2 at Round Rock).

- The Isotopes have not won three-straight games since June 18-20 vs. Sugar Land.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express continue their series on Friday night. Gates open at 5:00 and there will be a Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Game as part of First Responders Night. Duffle Bags will be given to the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers. First pitch between Albuquerque and Round Rock is slated for 6:35 pm.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2026

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