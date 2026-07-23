Reno Aces Foundation Opens Grant Application Window on July 23

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces Foundation has officially opened its 2026 grant application window to give back and benefit organizations throughout the Northern Nevada region.

The grant window opens today Thursday, July 23rd, at 10:00 a.m. PT and will close on Thursday, August 13th at 11:59 p.m. PT Local organizations must complete an online application form detailing their mission, project proposal, and budget needs. The form can be found HERE.

During the 2025 grant window, the Reno Aces Foundation provided a total of $80,000 to 14 different local charities in Northern Nevada.

"The Reno Aces Foundation's grant program is an extension of our commitment to giving back to Northern Nevada," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "Every day, local non-profits are making a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors, whether through education, health and wellness, or other important initiatives. We are proud to continue to support their efforts and invest in the people and programs that help strengthen our community."

Grants issued by the Reno Aces Foundation are intended to support local nonprofits, schools, or community organizations that align with the foundation's mission. The Reno Aces Foundation's mission is: The Reno Aces Foundation is dedicated to improving the community and the lives of those throughout Northern Nevada by working hand-in-hand with organizations that share that same vision. The Reno Aces Foundation is committed to providing services and opportunities to enhance the quality of life of children, promote wellness, and support underserved communities. Together, we can work to build a better community and make a lasting impact both on and off the field.

The Reno Aces Foundation's board will review applications based on impact, feasibility, and alignment with the foundation's goals and then determine grant size based on the need of each request.

Interested organizations can contact the Reno Aces Community Relations Manager James Cole, at james.c@renoaces.com for further details or questions about the application process.







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