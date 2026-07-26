Reno Aces Announce Second Consecutive Sellout on Star Wars Night

Published on July 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Tonight's Reno Aces game against the Tacoma Rainiers at Greater Nevada Field, starting at 6:35 p.m., has officially been announced as a sellout. The 7,547 fans in attendance makes it back-to-back sellouts, and fifth in total for the 2026 season.

One of the biggest nights of the Reno Aces season every season did not disappoint again as Star Wars Night resulted in yet another sellout crowd. Fans from all across the galaxy came out to the ballpark to buy custom Aces-Star Wars merchandise, special Star Wars-themed food specials, and around 20 Star Wars characters walking around the concourse taking photos and interacting with fans all night before enjoying fireworks after the game.

Additionally, the BLC-Nine on the field wore special on-field Star Wars themed jerseys that will be auctioned off next week with the proceeds benefitting the Reno Aces Foundation.

The Aces will wrap up their series against Tacoma with a special Sunday Night Fireworks Spectacular at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch will be at 6:05 p.m. with the night ending with a postgame fireworks.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.