Candelario and Paris Go Back-To-Back as Salt Lake Snaps Skid

Published on July 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - Jeimer Candelario and Kyren Paris launched consecutive homers in a four-run seventh inning that powered Salt Lake to an 8-4 Saturday victory over Omaha. George Klassen was once again excellent in a 6.2-inning start with seven strikeouts and earned the win to snap the Bees' four-game losing streak.

Salt Lake 8, Omaha 4

WP: George Klassen (6-6)

LP: Easton McGee (5-3)

Key Performers

George Klassen: Win, 6.2 IP, 7 K, 7 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, HR

Kyren Paris: 2-2, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB

Jeimer Candelario: 2-4, HR, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 K

Cade Marlowe: 2-4, HR, RBI, R, K

Game Summary

A scoreless first inning opened Saturday's proceedings ahead of a productive second inning for each side. Omaha cashed in first generating their score on a sacrifice fly. The Bees struck back in the bottom half with two doubles, evening the game on Kyren Paris' RBI double.

George Klassen settled in and posted zeros in the third and fourth, striking out the side in the latter. Salt Lake rewarded his efforts as the hosts scratched across a run in the bottom of the fourth. Paris walked and got to third after an errant throw on his swipe of second base. With two outs, Cade Marlowe hit a sharp grounder to the right side that was mishandled and allowed the Bees to go in front 2-1.

The Storm Chasers leveled the contest at 2-2 in the sixth on their 10th longball of the week, as Gavin Cross blasted a solo shot to the right field berm. Jeimer Candelario tripled to start the bottom half, scoring four pitches later on Paris' sacrifice fly to help Salt Lake retake a 3-2 lead.

Klassen recorded two outs himself, before consecutive singles finished his night at 6.2 innings of work. Tayler Saucedo made sure those hits were a moot point, snuffing the threat with a one pitch flyout.

The Salt Lake bats exploded in the bottom half, piling four runs all with two outs. Christian Moore doubled, before Gustavo Campero brought him home with a single. Candelario's power surge erupted, depositing a two-run homer to the berm to put the Bees up 6-2. Kyren Paris followed two pitches later, hitting a solo shot over the bullpen to complete back-to-back longballs and a 7-2 advantage.

Omaha cut into the Bees lead in the eighth with a two-out, two-run round-tripper by Brett Squires to make it 7-4. However, Cade Marlowe added insurance for good measure in the bottom half as the outfielder left the yard for the second straight night. His leadoff solo shot extended the lead to 8-4, a margin that would not be narrowed or relinquished.

Kaleb Ort got redemption from Thursday's tough outing, as the big righty tallied a 1-2-3 ninth inning to slam the door shut on the four-game skid and finish the victory.

Game Notes

Salt Lake snapped their four-game skid behind their third straight game with 10 or more hits. The Bees pitching staff contributed in a big way, combining to strikeout 10 Storm Chasers and stranding six on base. With this win, Salt Lake improves their home Saturday record to 7-5 and brings their overall Saturday record to 9-11.

Tonight's win marked the 30th home win of the campaign, sitting as the only PCL squad to reach that benchmark this season.

Jeimer Candelario and Kyren Paris went back-to-back in the seventh inning, contributing to Salt Lake's four-run frame. It is the third time the Bees have tallied back-to-back homers in 2026, joining Niko Kavadas and Jose Siri on March 31 vs. Sacramento and Kyren Paris and Pablo Reyes on July 10 at Sacramento.

Salt Lake launched three homers tonight, improving to 13-1 when hitting at least a trio of longballs. The Bees have yet to drop a game at home when reaching this benchmark and are 8-0.

The Bees are 8-5 when recording a quality start with all eight victories coming at home. They have had nine games at home in 2026 with a quality start and hold a 8-1 record in those contests.

George Klassen tossed another quality start, his seventh of the campaign as he fired 6.2 innings of two-run ball tonight. The Wisconsin native struck out seven Storm Chasers, while yielding seven hits and walking none. Klassen has six of Salt Lake's last seven quality starts, dating back to June 19 (Brett Kerry, July 9 at Sacramento). The last time Klassen walked zero was his first start of 2026 on March 29 at Las Vegas.

Gustavo Campero led off the second inning with his second double as a Bee this season. A RBI single handed the catcher his second multi-hit ledger with Salt Lake. In four games with Salt Lake, the catcher is batting .462 with three extra-base hits and six RBI. Campero has scored in three of the four games for a total of four runs.

Paris extended his hit streak to 14 games on his second inning RBI double. He has driven home a run in back-to-back contests. Additionally, Paris now owns a 15-game on-base streak, a new season-high. He drew a walk in the fourth inning marking the sixth consecutive game with at least one free pass. Paris scored on that trip around the bases, making it four straight contests with a run scored. The outfielder hit a solo shot to left, completing back-to-back longballs with Jeimer Candelario in the seventh; it is Paris' eighth homer of the season. Paris is tied for the PCL lead in July with his seven homers and 22 RBI in the month.

Niko Kavadas drew his 200th career Triple-A walk in his first plate appearance Saturday, a four-pitch free pass. He has 107 total walks with Salt Lake since his first game on August 1, 2024 at Tacoma.

A single and double gave Adam Frazier his fourth straight game with a hit and first multi-hit effort with Salt Lake. It marks back-to-back nights with a double for the second baseman. Frazier is batting .263 during his five-game MLB rehab assignment with two doubles and two RBI.

Outfielder Nelson Rada pushed his hit streak to three games, thanks to some luck. His fifth-inning groundball ricocheted off the second base bag and into shallow center field.

Christian Moore has a hit in four straight games, singling to center in the fifth. He doubled in his next at-bat, eclipsing 25 two-baggers in his Triple-A career. Moore has seven doubles in the month of July, tied for fourth most in the PCL in that timeframe. It also marks back-to-back multi-hit efforts, as well as scoring in each contest.

Jeimer Candelario tripled for the fourth time this season, starting the sixth with a three-base knock into the right field corner. It is his most triples in a single season since 2019 when he also recorded four (two at AAA Toledo, two with Detroit). He then homered for the eighth time this season, a two-run shot to right to mark a two-hit ledger. It is Candelario's second homer in South Jordan this season, both coming this week against Omaha. He has hits in five straight games, also well as a 14-game on-base streak. Candelario scored twice Saturday, marking three straight games with a run. The infielder has an extra-base hit in four of his last five games. This is Candelario's fourth game in his professional career that he has a triple and home run in the same contest.

Cade Marlowe homered for the second straight night, unloading on an 89 MPH sinker and landing a solo shot 425 feet onto the berm. The outfielder has a hit in three straight games and has reached in all four contests as a Bee. Marlowe also swiped his first base with Salt Lake and has 25 total this season at the Triple-A level. Hits in his final two at-bats gave Marlowe his first multi-hit effort as a Salt Lake Bee.

In each of his past eight outings, Tayler Saucedo has struck out at least one batter. During his 21-pitch performance, he allowed two runs on a single hit while collecting one strikeout.

In his 0.1 innings of work, right-hander Jared Southard locked down his fifth hold of the season. Although he walked the first batter he faced out of the bullpen, he struck out the following hitter to escape the jam in the eighth.

Kaleb Ort made it four straight appearances without allowing an earned run in his inning of work. It took the righty just six pitches to blank the Storm Chasers in the final frame, sealing Salt Lake's win. He struck out one in his outing, giving him 10 on the month. He now has a 0.93 ERA in July

Up Next

Salt Lake and Omaha conclude their interleague set with a Sunday night finale. First pitch in South Jordan is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. MDT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 25, 2026

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