Chihuahuas Collect 17 Hits in 15-9 Loss Friday

Published on July 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas had 17 hits Friday night, three shy of their season high, but they lost to the Las Vegas Aviators 15-9 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Aviators have won three consecutive games after the Chihuahuas took the series opener on Tuesday.

Chihuahuas outfielder Nick Solak went 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI. He has seven hits, six RBIs and a .500 on-base percentage in his three games played in the series. Center fielder Bryce Johnson reached base four times on two doubles, a single and a walk. San Diego Padres pitcher Jeremiah Estrada struck out two in a perfect relief inning on MLB Injury Rehab. Former Chihuahuas pitcher Nick Hernandez got the win for Las Vegas.

Aviators right fielder Jack Winkler hit a grand slam in the third inning, the first grand slam against El Paso since Trenton Brooks' on June 25 at Sugar Land. Brian Serven and Brayan Buelvas hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fourth, the first set of back-to-back homers against El Paso since Albuquerque's Zac Veen and Charlie Condon on May 30.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 9, Aviators 15 Final Score (07/24/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (8-16, 43-56), Las Vegas (16-9, 60-38)

Next Game: Saturday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Evan Fitterer (3-3, 3.84) vs. Las Vegas RHP Jake Garland (0-0, 4.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 25, 2026

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