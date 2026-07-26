OKC Comets Game Notes - July 25, 2026

Published on July 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (12-12/53-45) vs. Sacramento River Cats (12-13/54-43)

Game #99 of 149/Second Half #25 of 75/Road #50 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Cole Irvin (9-5, 3.28) vs. SAC-RHP Trent Harris (2-1, 3.78)

Saturday, July 25, 2026 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 8:37 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek their first back-to-back wins of their West Coast road trip when they play the Sacramento River Cats at 8:37 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park...The Comets snapped a three-game losing skid with a win last night.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led from start to finish during an 8-2 win over the Sacramento River Cats Friday night at Sutter Health Park. The Comets had yet to lead all series until racing out to a 3-0 advantage in the first inning, including a two-run double by Matt Gorski. The River Cats scored one run each in the third and fourth innings to cut OKC's lead to 3-2. The Comets responded with back-to-back homers by Gorski and Jack Suwinski in the fifth inning, totaling three runs and stretching the lead to 6-2. Griffin Lockwood-Powell doubled in two runs in the seventh inning to round out the scoring.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Cole Irvin (9-5) is set to make his team-leading 20th start of the season...Irvin last pitched July 19 in Tacoma, picking up his league-leading ninth win of 2026, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings and allowing four hits and one walk with three strikeouts in his eighth quality start of the year. He combined with three relievers on the Comets' fifth shutout of the season during a 10-0 win...Irvin has surrendered two earned runs or fewer in each of his last five starts, posting a 1.30 ERA (4 ER/27.2 IP) during the span...Entering today, Irvin leads the PCL in ERA (3.28) and wins, while ranking tied for second in starts (19) and third in innings (93.1)...He last pitched against the River Cats June 20 in OKC with 6.0 scoreless innings, five hits, two walks, one hit batter and one strikeout and earned the win during a 6-0 shutout...Irvin was signed by the Dodgers Feb. 3 as a minor league free agent and spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), finishing 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts...Irvin has MLB experience with Philadelphia (2019-20), Oakland (2021-22), Baltimore (2023-24) and Minnesota (2024).

Against the River Cats: 2026: 4-6 2025: 13-8 All-time: 81-77 At SAC: 41-36

The Comets play the River Cats for the final time this season as they meet for their only series at Sutter Health Park...During the first series June 16-21 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, both teams won three games to close the first half. Austin Gauthier led the OKC offense with nine hits (.563 AVG, 5 RBI, 5 BB) and Zach Ehrhard collected a two-homer, four-RBI game June 17. Cole Irvin tossed 6.0 scoreless frames June 20...In last season's series, Sacramento won four of the first five games before the Comets went 12-4 over the final 16 meetings, including a 7-2 record at Sutter Health Park. The Comets' 13 wins against the River Cats in 2025 marked their most in a single season and OKC scored seven runs or more in nine of their 13 victories...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 49-41 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry although the River Cats have won four of the last five meetings against OKC.

Post-Break Stumbles: The Comets went into the All-Star Break having won four straight games, five of six games and six of eight games and stood a season-best 11 games above .500 at 51-40. Even with last night's win, the Comets have lost five of seven games out of the break, including three straight losses to open their series in Sacramento...Three of the Comets' last four losses have been by four runs or more. With losses of 7-3 and 7-1 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, it marked the first time the Comets lost consecutive games by four or more runs since a three-game skid July 27-30, 2025...The Comets started the current series with three straight losses for the first time this season and first time since Sept. 2-6, 2025 when OKC lost five in a row to begin a set at Sugar Land.

Breaking Out: After being held to a total of six runs and three extra-base hits over the first three games of the Sacramento series, the Comets broke out for eight runs and six extra-base hits as part of their 14 hits overall Friday...Entering yesterday's game, OKC had been held to seven hits or less in three straight games for the first time since May 22-24 vs. Reno, going 20-for-96 (.208) to start the series. The limited output came after OKC had entered this series batting .344 (84-for-244) over the previous seven games and had recorded at least 10 hits in five straight games...Last night, OKC went 6-for-12 with runners in scoring position after going 1-for-17 over the first three games in Sacramento and just 5-for-38 (.132) with runners on base...OKC jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning Friday for their first lead of the series and scored at least two runs in three different innings. OKC entered the game having been blanked in 23 of 27 innings to start the Sacramento series, with just one multi-run inning during that span.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell and utilityman Kiké Hernández continued their Major League Rehab Assignments last night...Snell threw 2.2 innings, allowing one run and two hits, with no walks and three strikeouts. He faced 10 batters and threw 49 pitches (32 strikes). He has been on the Injured List since May 15 while recovering from surgery to remove loose bodies in his left elbow...Hernández went 2-for-4 with a double while playing seven innings at third base. Hernández has hit safely in all five games of the rehab assignment, going 6-for-18 with three extra-base hits. He was placed on the Dodgers' Injured List May 27 due to a left oblique strain...Dodgers reliever Edwin Díaz is also on rehab with OKC and the Comets have had at least one player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment for 75 of 77 games starting April 21.

Dinger Details: Matt Gorski and Jack Suwinksi hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning Friday night for the Comets' fifth set of back-to-back homers this season and second of the current road trip, previously done July 17 at Tacoma...The Comets have homered in eight of their last nine games, totaling 14 home runs during the stretch, and they have hit 22 homers through the first 17 games of July...Overall this season, Oklahoma City leads the PCL with 123 home runs (98 G)...The Comets have hit at least one homer in 24 of their last 27 road games, totaling 47 dingers. OKC has hit 70 homers in 49 road games this season, ranking second in the league (ABQ, 71 HR in 51 G).

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a homer and a walk Friday. The homer was Suwinski's 20th of the season as he became the second player in Triple-A with at least 20 home runs and 20 doubles, joining teammate James Tibbs III...Suwinski has hit safely in eight straight starts, going 12-for-29 (.414). Going back further, Suwinski has hit safely in 15 of his last 18 games, batting .391 (25-for-64) with 10 extra-base hits and 14 RBI since June 27...He paces the PCL with a .575 SLG this season, while ranking second with 46 extra-base hits, third with 68 RBI, 24 doubles and 183 total bases, tied for third with 20 home runs and 72 runs scored and fourth with a .966 OPS.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald had Friday off but has collected a hit in each of his first six games of the road trip, going 12-for-24 (.500) with two doubles, a homer, five RBI and three multi-hit games. He has also hit safely in 18 of his last 20 games, batting .353 (30-for-85) since June 24...Fitzgerald leads all players in the Minors with 120 hits, and among PCL leaders, ranks fifth in total bases (174), tied for fifth with 22 doubles and seventh in AVG (.319) and RBI (61).

Winding Road: With yesterday's win, the Comets improved to 6-11 in their last 17 road games but have still dropped five of the last seven and six of their last nine games away from OKC...The Comets have started each of their last three road series in an 0-2 hole...Oklahoma City owned a 20-12 road record June 10 and currently sits at 26-23 in road games...The Comets are now 7-12 on the road against West Division teams this season...The Comets have been limited to four runs or less in eight of their last nine road defeats, including all five losses during the current road trip.

Around the Horn: Matt Gorski hit his first home run of the season with OKC with a two-run blast in the fifth inning. Gorski finished 2-for-5 with a double, homer and a game-high four RBI. He last recorded four RBI in a game Aug. 29, 2024 with Triple-A Indianapolis against Louisville...Five of the Comets' last six games have been decided by four or more runs. During that time, the Comets are 2-4, and in the two wins, the combined score has been 18-2. But in the four losses, the Comets have been outscored, 27-11...The Comets have allowed double-digit hits in each of the first four games of the series (43 H). OKC last allowed double-digit hits in five straight games April 15-19 in Albuquerque (62 H).







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 25, 2026

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