OKC Comets Game Notes - July 26, 2026

Published on July 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (12-13/53-46) vs. Sacramento River Cats (13-13/55-43)

Game #100 of 149/Second Half #26 of 75/Road #51 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Jackson Ferris (0-5, 7.06) vs. SAC-LHP Seth Lonsway (0-4, 6.75)

Sunday, July 26, 2026 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 3:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their six-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats, as well as their nine-game West Coast road trip, at 3:05 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park...The Comets fell to 1-4 in the series with last night's loss and are 2-6 so far on the road trip...Regardless of today's result, the Comets will lose a second straight series to fall to 1-3-4 in series play since the start of June...Today is the final meeting of the season between the two teams.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets were blanked for the first time this season in an 11-0 loss to the Sacramento River Cats Saturday night at Sutter Health Park. Sacramento took the lead in the second inning on a bases-loaded walk. The River Cats added a pair of two-out runs in the third inning to make it 3-0. Sacramento scored three runs in the fifth inning capped by a two-run shot from Eddys Leonard. The River Cats proceeded to score five runs between the sixth and seventh innings to increase the lead to 11-0. Oklahoma City collected just one hit on the night with a Kiké Hernández sixth-inning single and only two runners advanced as far as second base throughout the entire game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Jackson Ferris (0-5) makes his 16th start of the season and second this series...He started Tuesday's series opener, taking the loss after allowing five runs and seven hits across 4.1 innings with two walks and six strikeouts...Ferris recorded personal Triple-A bests June 3 vs. Sugar Land with six innings and eight strikeouts while allowing one run. He matched River Ryan (May 28 at SUG) for the most strikeouts by a Comets pitcher this season...He faces Sacramento for the third time in 2026, currently holding an 0-2 record with a 7.88 ERA (7 ER in 8.0 IP)...Ferris ranks as the Dodgers' No. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and No. 15 per Baseball America...He spent the 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa and ranked among the top three Dodgers organizational leaders in wins (1st), starts (2nd), IP (2nd, 126.0), ERA (3rd), strikeouts (3rd, 135) and BAA (T-3rd)...He was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs with OF Zyhir Hope for IF Michael Busch and RHP Yency Almonte Jan. 11, 2024.

Against the River Cats: 2026: 4-7 2025: 13-8 All-time: 81-78 At SAC: 41-37

The Comets play the River Cats for the final time this season...During the first series June 16-21 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, both teams won three games to close the first half...In last season's series, Sacramento won four of the first five games before the Comets went 12-4 over the final 16 meetings, including a 7-2 record at Sutter Health Park. The Comets' 13 wins against the River Cats in 2025 marked their most in a single season and OKC scored seven runs or more in nine of their 13 victories...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 49-42 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry, although the River Cats have won five of the last six meetings against OKC. Sacramento has clinched a win in the season series for the second time in three years.

Post-Break Blues: The Comets went into the All-Star Break having won four straight games, five of six games and six of eight games and stood a season-best 11 games above .500 at 51-40. With last night's defeat, the Comets have now lost six of eight games following the break, including losses in four of five games this week...Four of the Comets' last five losses have been by four runs or more. With losses of 7-3 and 7-1 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, it marked the first time the Comets lost consecutive games by four or more runs since a three-game skid July 27-30, 2025...The Comets started the current series with three straight losses for the first time this season and first time since Sept. 2-6, 2025 when OKC lost five in a row to begin a set at Sugar Land.

Sacramento Shutdown: Last night, the Comets were shut out for the first time this season and first time since Sept. 6, 2025 at Sugar Land (2-0). The Comets had been the only team in the PCL yet to be held scoreless in a game this season, and Saturday marked only the third time over the last two seasons that OKC failed to score a run...OKC was limited to one hit in a nine-inning game for the first time since Aug. 10, 2019 against Reno (L, 6-1) and for the first time in any game since April 30, 2023, which was a 5-1 loss in seven innings against Sacramento...The River Cats handed Oklahoma City its fourth-ever shutout loss during the Bricktown era (since 1998) by 11 or more runs, and it was the team's largest shutout loss since a 14-0 defeat against Memphis Aug. 11, 2018. Saturday's 11-0 loss also marked the largest shutout loss ever for Oklahoma City on the road during the Bricktown era...The 11-run loss was the Comets' second most-lopsided defeat of the season behind a 17-4 defeat April 19 in Albuquerque.

Quiet Riot: Last night's one-hit shutout loss marked the fourth time through the first five games of the series that the Comets were limited to seven hits or less and were held to three runs or less...In their four losses this week at Sutter Health Park, the Comets have scored a total of six runs on 21 hits, including just three extra-base hits, and held 1-for-21 with runners in scoring position...The Comets are batting .211 (35-for-166) this week after OKC had entered this series batting .344 (84-for-244) over the previous seven games and had recorded at least 10 hits in five straight games...Through the first five games of the current series, the Comets have been blanked in 38 of 45 innings.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández continued a Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-3 as he recorded OKC's lone hit Saturday night and played six innings at first base. Hernández has hit safely in all six games of the rehab assignment, going 7-for-21 with three extra-base hits, and has played three different defensive positions (1B, 3B, LF). He was placed on the Dodgers' Injured List May 27 due to a left oblique strain...Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Ben Casparius began a Major League Rehab Assignment last night and tossed two-thirds of an inning with one run, one hit, two walks and one strikeout. He threw 24 pitches (13 strikes). Casparius has been on the IL since April 13 as he recovers from right shoulder inflammation...Dodgers pitchers Blake Snell and Edwin Díaz are also on rehab with OKC and the Comets have had at least one player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment for 76 of 78 games starting April 21.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald went 0-for-3 last night, ending a six-game hitting streak. During the stretch, he went 12-for-24 (.500) with two doubles, a homer, five RBI and three multi-hit games. He has also hit safely in 18 of his last 21 games, batting .341 (30-for-88) since June 24...Fitzgerald leads all players in the Minors with 120 hits this season.

Winding Road: The Comets fell to 6-12 in their last 18 road games Saturday as they have dropped six of the last eight and seven of their last 10 games away from OKC...Oklahoma City owned a 20-12 road record June 10 but currently sits at 26-24 in road games and has started each of the last three road series in an 0-2 hole...OKC is now 7-13 on the road against West Division teams in 2026...The Comets have been limited to four runs or less in nine of their last 10 road defeats, including all six losses during the current road trip.

20/20 Vision: Jack Suwinski and James Tibbs III are the only two players in Triple-A this season with at least 20 home runs and 20 doubles. Tibbs leads the Comets with 21 homers along with his 21 doubles, while Suwinski has gone deep 20 times in addition to collecting a team-best 24 doubles.

Series Stagnation: With losses in four of the first five games this series, the Comets will lose a second consecutive series for the second time this season. The Comets also dropped back-to-back series April 14-26 at Albuquerque and against Tacoma...This is also the second time this season OKC has clinched a series loss in a six-game series prior to the series finale as it also happened June 2-7 against Round Rock...The Comets have now lost or split seven of their last eight series (1-3-4), going 20-23 in that time.

Around the Horn: Six of the Comets' last seven games have been decided by four or more runs. During that time, the Comets are 2-5. In the two wins, the combined score has been 18-2, but in the five losses, the Comets have been outscored, 38-11...Yesterday the Comets allowed 11 or more runs for the sixth time this season and first time since a 12-7 defeat June 12 in Charlotte. The Comets have allowed double-digit hits in each of the first five games of the series (55 H). OKC last allowed double-digit hits in five straight games April 15-19 in Albuquerque (62 H) and has not allowed double-digit hits in six straight games since Aug. 3-9 2025.







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