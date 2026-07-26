Comets Shut Out in Sacramento: First Blank of the Season

Published on July 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets were blanked for the first time this season in an 11-0 loss to the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday night at Sutter Health Park. Sacramento (13-13/55-43) took the lead in the second inning on a bases-loaded walk. The River Cats added a pair of two-out runs in the third inning to make it 3-0. Sacramento scored three runs in the fifth inning capped by a two-run shot from Eddys Leonard. The River Cats proceeded to score five runs between the sixth and seventh innings to increase the lead to 11-0. Oklahoma City (12-13/53-46) collected just one hit on the night with a Kiké Hernández sixth-inning single and only two runners advanced as far as second base throughout the entire game.

Of Note: -The Comets have lost four of five games during the current series and fell to 2-6 on their current road trip...For the second time this season, the Comets have clinched a series loss in a six-game series prior to the series finale.

-The Comets were shut out for the first time this season and first time since Sept. 6, 2025 at Sugar Land. It's only the third time over the last two seasons OKC failed to score a run...OKC was limited to one hit in a nine-inning game for the first time since Aug. 10, 2019 against Reno and for the first time in any game since April 30, 2023 in a seven-inning contest against Sacramento.

-OKC suffered its fourth-ever shutout loss during the Bricktown era (since 1998) by 11 or more runs. It's the team's largest shutout loss since a 14-0 defeat against Memphis Aug. 11, 2018 and the largest shutout loss ever on the road during the Bricktown era...Saturday was the Comets' second-largest loss overall this season, only trailing a 17-4 defeat at Albuquerque April 19.

-The Comets allowed their most runs since giving up 12 runs June 12 at Charlotte.

-Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández continued a Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-3 while playing six innings at first base. Hernández has hit safely in all six games of the rehab assignment, going 7-for-21 with three extra-base hits...Hernández was placed on the Dodgers' Injured List May 27 due to a left oblique strain.

-Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Ben Casparius began a Major League Rehab Assignment and tossed 0.2 innings with one run, one hit, two walks and one strikeout. He threw 24 pitches (13 strikes)...Casparius has been on the IL since April 13 as he recovers from right shoulder inflammation.

Next Up: The Comets finish their series in Sacramento starting at 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 25, 2026

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