Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/25 at Reno

Published on July 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/25 at Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:35 PM at Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Nick Hull (0-1, 3.93) vs. Reno LHP Tommy Henry (2-6, 7.69)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Look to bounce back from a 7-6 walk-off loss on Friday night, their ninth walk-off loss of the season, the most in Triple-A...Reno got on the board first in the second inning, but Tacoma tied the game in the top of the third inning on a Rob Refsnyder RBI single and Tacoma took the lead in the fourth inning on an Aces error...Reno tied the game at two in the bottom of the frame...the Rainiers put up four runs in the top of the fifth inning as four consecutive batters drove in runs to put Tacoma up 6-2...Reno got two runs back in the bottom of the inning to cut Tacoma's lead to 6-4...after scoreless seventh and eighth innings, Gavin Conticello hit a two-run, pinch-hit, walk-off home run to win the game for Reno 7-6...it's the first time the Rainiers have lost on a walk-off home run since August 15, 2025, at Las Vegas (Zach Gelof HR).

AT THE CENTURY MARK: Friday's game marked Tacoma's 100th game of the season...here is how the Rainiers have fared after 100 games over the last three seasons:

Season AVG R 2B 3B HR SB OBP SLG OPS 2026 .265 526 203 13 119 106 .353 .438 .791 2025 .282 610 177 18 115 115 .369 .446 .815 2024 .265 610 163 24 109 214 .370 .428 .798

Season W L ERA H ER HR WHIP BB/9 K/9 K/BB AVG 2026 44 56 4.55 882 443 101 1.43 3.78 8.18 2.17 .262 2025 56 44 4.85 926 472 91 1.45 3.55 8.08 2.28 .272 2024 57 43 4.75 862 457 119 1.44 3.97 7.83 1.97 .259

LIVE, LAZ, LOVE: Since the All-Star Break ended, OF Lazaro Montes has hit .370 (10x27), with five doubles, one home run and five RBI over that seven-game span, leading the league in doubles and tied for the lead with six extra-base hits in that time...Montes has also reached base at a .438 clip in that span, slugging .667 for an 1.105 OPS...Montes has recorded a hit in six of his last seven games, four of which have been multi-hit efforts...Montes has pounded right-handed pitching in that time, hitting .444 (8x18) working a 4BB/5K ratio.

HULL THE HERO: RHP Nick Hull will make his fifth start of the season tonight, sporting a 3.06 ERA since joining the starting rotation...Hull has not allowed a run to score in each of his last two starts, the first Rainiers pitcher to throw back-to-back shutout starts this season and first since RHP Casey Lawrence put up zeroes in consecutive starts on May 15-June 14, 2025 and the first to do it with starts of over 4.0 innings since RHP Emerson Hancock threw three consecutive shutout starts from June 7-29, 2024, also marking the last time a Rainiers starter went three straight starts without allowing a run.

THE WISE MAN LEAVES THE YARD: INF Patrick Wisdom hit his league-leading 26th home run of the season on Wednesday night, the most for a Rainiers hitter through 100 games since at least 2005...Wisdom's .816 SLG and 1.230 OPS also rank as the best for a Rainiers hitter (min. 100 PA) in a single season since 2005...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 18, Wisdom has been one of the most dominant hitters in the PCL, ranking second in the league with 39 hits (trailing only Ryan Bliss' 40) as well as ranking among league leaders in a number of categories:

AVG 1 Bliss, R .367 2 Rada, N .365 3 Condon, C .361 4 Wisdom, P .358 5 Locklear, T .349

HR 1 Wisdom, P 14 2 Biggio, C 8 3 Paris, K 7 4 5 tied 6

RBI 1 Wisdom, P 36 2 Fernandez, J 26 3 Paris, K 24 3 White, T 24 5 Gobbel, B 23

SLG 1 Wisdom, P .835 2 Condon, C .687 3 Biggio, C .659 4 Locklear, T .639 5 Veen, Z .614

OPS 1 Wisdom, P 1.267 2 Condon, C 1.146 3 Biggio, C 1.109 4 Locklear, T 1.088 5 Paris, K 1.021

TB 1 Wisdom, P 91 2 Bliss, R 63 3 Veen, Z 62 4 Biggio, C 60 4 Paris, K 60

PEREDA PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda went 1-for-4 on Friday night, bringing his batting average to .329, ranking third among all Triple-A catchers (min. 100 PA)...he also ranks fifth among Triple-A backstops with a .415 OBP...Pereda has walked more than he has struck out this season, taking 22 walks to 21 strikeouts, ranking third among Triple-A catchers with a 1.048 BB/K ratio...Pereda's .329 average this season currently ranks as the second-best for a Tacoma catcher since 2005 (min. 100 PA), trailing only the .349 (51x146) that David Freitas hit in 2018...in July, Pereda is hitting .404 (19x47) with seven doubles and one home run, driving in 11, enjoying the best month of his career by batting average (min. 50 PA) and it's just the second time in his career he's tallied seven doubles in a month, last done in July of 2021 with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in Boston's system.

ARROYO OFF TO THE RACES: INF/OF Michael Arroyo went 2-for-5 a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored on Friday night, matching his career-high in doubles for the fifth time and extending his hitting streak to seven games (.375 AVG, 12x32)... Arroyo has now tallied a hit in 11 of his first 13 games with the Rainiers...since his Triple-A debut on July 7, Arroyo is tied for third in the PCL with 21 hits, ranking fourth with 14 RBI, fifth in total bases and sixth in both extra-base hits and runs scored...Arroyo is has gone 9-for-15 against left-handed pitchers, hitting a double, triple and driving in four...Arroyo's nine hits against lefties in that time are tied for the third-most in the minor leagues...Arroyo has reached base in 12 of his first 14 games with Tacoma, driving in a run in seven of them.

RECORD WATCH: INF Ryan Bliss has 90 stolen bases in his Rainiers career, the fourth-most in franchise history...Bliss needs one more steal to tie Cade Marlowe for the third-most in franchise history at 91...the record 94 steals, set last season by Samad Taylor, broke Dell Alston's mark of 92 that had stood since 1980...Bliss is tied for sixth in the PCL this season with 18 steals in 26 attempts.

SUMMER OF BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a two-hit game on Friday night, tied for the third-longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 16, Bliss leads the PCL with 45 hits, 14 doubles, 31 runs and a .381 batting average...Bliss' .467 OBP, in July is currently the best of any month in his career (min 10 PA), while his .394 (24x61) average, .636 SLG and 1.103 OPS are all the second-best.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 5-4 to Texas on Friday night...Cole Young recorded a three-hit game and Colt Emerson went 2-for-3 with a double in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 25, 2026

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